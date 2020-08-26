CUBA — Within 10 days of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Cuba Cultural Center saw food bank and other requests skyrocket.
In a continuing effort to help the Cultural Center, officials with Hunger Free America's nationwide AmeriCorps VISTA program recently visited the facility to provide support to connect with federal and state resources.
“Our numbers have stayed up and we were almost out of food very quickly,” said Suzanne Krull, executive director of the Cultural Center, who noted requests rose 70% in March. “But we were able to cobble together (food and supplies) thanks to some funding that came in from the Western New York Covid Relief Fund and Allegany County Covid Relief Fund.”
While the Cultural Center primarily serves residents in Allegany County it also helps Cattaraugus County residents who live on the border and don’t have access to a local food pantry.
“We work in collaboration with all the other pantries and the Allegany County Food Coalition, and ACCORD is among those,” she added.
Krull noted the federal government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Nourish New York initiative have been helping the Cultural Center since June. Both funding sources, however, are expected to wrap up at the end of August.
“Some of them may continue to the end of the year, but we’re still waiting for the final word,” Krull added.
She said agencies such as Hunger Free America AmeriCorps, under the direction of CEO Joel Berg, have been a big help.
“Joel has been doing amazing work for decades, long before I was in this hunger and anti-poverty work,” Krull said. “Hunger Free America has just done amazing work and have sponsored the Vista volunteers that we have had for three or four years now.”
She said the Cultural Center, adhering to safety measures required during the pandemic, provides pre-packaged food boxes to recipients who now must schedule appointments to pick up their supplies.
“We do two to three distributions a month, and we serve between 250 and 320 families at each of those distributions,” she said. “So there’s a lot of manpower that goes into preparing for the food distribution” and other related tasks.
Nicole Aber, director of communications for Hunger Free America, provided additional information on the agency, noting it focuses on advocacy and outreach for federally-funded nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as food stamps and WIC.
“The last few months, we have been advocating heavily for the Senate to pass a relief bill that includes a 15% increase in SNAP benefits as well as an expansion of the Pandemic-EBT program,” she said. “We are in close contact with the offices of Senators (Chuck) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand, so the more that we can get the word out about how much these increases in food aid are needed, the better.”
Berg, of Brooklyn, said his agency and AmeriCorps are similar to the domestic Peace Corps, and have helped organizations in Buffalo, Rochester and Columbus, Ohio, as well. The agency has helped the Cultural Center create leadership classes for low-income people and assisted the agency in acquiring local donations.
“You just see a whole lot of poverty in the land,” Berg said. “In Cincinnati, almost at every corner there were people panhandling and on the highway off-ramps. Cuba and Allegany County have had a lot of poverty for a long, long time … much like elsewhere, a bad situation has gotten worse.”
He said individuals who need additional information on the SNAP or WIC programs are welcome to call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3HUNGRY or (866) 348-6479 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Krull added that donations are always needed and appreciated, especially during this challenging time.
For more information, call the Cultural Center call (585)209-0052 or send donations to the Cuba Cultural Center, 38 E. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.