Howlett honored with Southern Tier Health boardroom dedication

OLEAN — Southern Tier Health Care System has dedicated its boardroom to the memory of Howard T. Howlett Jr., a "revered figure in the healthcare community and a cherished member of the STHCS family."
The dedication ceremony, which took place Friday at the STHCS headquarters, was attended by distinguished guests, including elected officials, and was a testament to the profound impact Howlett had on healthcare advocacy and leadership.
The ceremony, officiated by John Bartimole, past CEO of STHCS, featured heartfelt remarks from notable individuals who shared their personal and professional experiences with Howard.
Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda; John Eberth, representing state Sen. George Borello's office; STHCS CEO and president Donna Kahm and Howard T. Howlett III, all paid tribute to Howlett’s remarkable contributions and lasting legacy.
“Howard Howlett was more than just a board chair,” Kahm said. “He was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to advancing healthcare.”
Howlett dedicated his life to the automotive and healthcare industries. After a successful career in the automotive sector, he channeled his passion into healthcare advocacy. As one of the founding members and chair of the Southern Tier Health Care System, Howlett’s leadership led the organization through a significant relocation to the old Sears building in Olean and solidified its reputation as a highly respected rural health network in the state.
Howlett served as a board member of WCA Hospital for over four decades and played a pivotal role in navigating the turbulent landscape of the hospital industry. He also served as the board chair of Starflight, an emergency medical helicopter service, for more than two decades. Howlett’s steadfast guidance during times of transition ensured the continuation of critical healthcare services for the community.
Howlett’s commitment to healthcare advocacy extended beyond local borders. He founded the Healthcare Trustees of New York State (HTNYS) in 1981, which later became an integral part of the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS). Howlett’s ceaseless efforts to educate elected leaders in Albany and Washington, D.C. about healthcare matters earned him widespread admiration and respect. His ability to bridge political divides and articulate complex issues in a relatable manner left a lasting impression on lawmakers and policymakers alike.
“His unwavering support, advocacy and leadership were instrumental in STHCS's growth and success,” Kahm said. “Today, we honor Howard's remarkable contributions and the legacy he leaves behind.”
The dedication of the board room will stand as a space where ideas are shared, decisions are made and progress is achieved — all in the spirit of Howlett’s commitment to advancing healthcare.
STHCS officials extended their deepest gratitude to Howlett for his passion for improving the lives of others will forever inspire the organization's ongoing pursuit of excellence. As his legacy lives on, STHCS remains committed to carrying forward his vision and making a positive impact in the healthcare community.