PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is doubling down on its growth in New York state with a recent merger that will expand the O'Hara-based company's existing footprint to the Hudson Valley.

"It's a big acquisition for us, and a huge market," said Dennis Cestra, president of Howard Hanna's Pennsylvania operations. "It puts us in that Long Island market — close to New York City."

