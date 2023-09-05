RUSHFORD — With nearly a third of its 74 units being fire apparatus, the Rushford Labor Day Parade was hot stuff on a breezy, mid-80s, end of summer morning on Sept. 4.
This year’s event was themed the Wild, Wild West and while there were a lot of fire trucks, more horses and ponies and horse-drawn wagons covered the parade route. Several local riding groups took part, including the Western New York Side Saddle Club with more than a few of the equestriennes perched on side saddles. And although the day was warm, one Wild West rider was dressed in furs.
The next largest unit was the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union with dozens of men and women wearing union blue to celebrate Labor Day.
There were fewer than normal family-oriented floats, but there was a shootout among a family of ATV’ers and a general store float complete with double saloon type doors, jail and bank.
The fire and emergency services departments represented in the parade were: Rushford, Houghton, Angelica, Lyndon, Fillmore, Belfast, Centerville, Wiscoy-Rossberg, Short Tract. Pike, Belmont, Farmersville, Wellsville, Machias, the Conservation Department and even a Volkswagen Beetle that claimed to be from the Frankfurt, Germany Fire Department.
Music for the parade was provided by not only the traditional Rushford Concert Band, but also by the Cuba-Rushford High School Band and the Fillmore High School Band.
There were also floats and units featuring a mermaid, the Shriners, Wreaths Across America, veterans, autism awareness, Cub Scout Pack 848, Future Farmers of America, the North Kon Xion Church and local businesses like Babydoll Farms, RG Mason, Maher’s Milk Hauling and Hoss Ridge Farm.
There were several large tractors and antique and vintage Massey Ferguson, Farmall and John Deere tractors.
The parade was led by a Parade Marshal Ben Bialy following a color guard.
The parade started at 10:30 a.m. and ended at 11:45 a.m. and was watched by a large crowd of people gathered along Main Street.
Following the parade, Rushford’s 158th Labor Day celebration continued with a craft show, midway rides, a car show, athletic tournaments, a chicken barbecue and with music on the main stage and at the Main Street Pavilion before ending with a fireworks display.
The parade winners, as selected and determined by the New York State Volunteer Firemen Judges, Western NY Division, are:
Parade Theme — Babydoll Farm
Family Float — Marshall Dobson
Agricultural Float — Owens Dairy and Maple Farm
Business Float — Shelley’s Shear Look
Religious Float — Rushford UMC Northern Kon Xions
Unclassified Float – Centerville Scouts 848
Judge’s Choice — Toy Story Autism Awareness
Best Appearing Saddle Horse — Penny Bennett’s Ghost
Best Appearing Pony – Jaxson Murphy and Fred
Best Appearing Saddle Club — Western New York Side Saddle Club
Best Appearing Driven Ponies — Babydoll Farms
Best Appearing Ox — Margaret Quaassdoff and Rio
Best Appearing Veterans — Glenn Clark’s Salute to the Troops
Best Appearing Ambulance – Amity
Best Appearing Antique Auto — Terry Allen’s 1928 Model A
Oldest Antique Auto — Terry Allen’s 1928 Model A
Best Appearing Antique Tractor – Kamrin Owen’s 1941 John Deere
Best Appearing Fire Company — Wellsville
Best Appearing Fire Truck — Farmersville
Best Appearing Color Guard — Pike
Most Men in Line — Pike
Best Appearing Antique Fire Truck — Todd Smith’s 1934 Brush Fire Truck