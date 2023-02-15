Hoodie Hoo Day

On a past Hoodie Hoo Day an enthusiastic crowd gathered in Shongo to scare away winter.

 Provided

SHONGO — The public is invited to attend as a young tradition continues this Saturday when winter weary people gather to scare winter into spring by yelling Hoodie Hoo.

Mike Edwards, the owner of Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ invites the public to the annual Hoodie Hoo Day celebration at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shongo-based restaurant. Celebrants will go outside promptly at noon to scare winter away by waving their hands and yelling Hoodie Hoo into the atmosphere. Whether warm or cold outside, inside there will be free chili and corn bread, music, and camaraderie. Items on the full menu will also be available for purchase.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social