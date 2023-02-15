SHONGO — The public is invited to attend as a young tradition continues this Saturday when winter weary people gather to scare winter into spring by yelling Hoodie Hoo.
Mike Edwards, the owner of Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ invites the public to the annual Hoodie Hoo Day celebration at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shongo-based restaurant. Celebrants will go outside promptly at noon to scare winter away by waving their hands and yelling Hoodie Hoo into the atmosphere. Whether warm or cold outside, inside there will be free chili and corn bread, music, and camaraderie. Items on the full menu will also be available for purchase.
By no means native to the area, Hoodie Hoo Day started here nearly two decades ago when Betty Tomack, who owned the general store in Gold, Pa., at the time, was looking for something to cheer up her customers who were tired of the cold, snowy, blustery winter weather. The story goes that she was perusing a calendar and saw Hoodie Hoo Day listed as an event taking place on Feb. 20. She investigated and found out that it was a holiday created and copyrighted by Thomas Roy of Lebanon, Pa. in the late 1980s.
Roy was doing research for his morning show on WIOV-FM in central Pennsylvania, when he noticed that one of the books he was reading “Chase’s Calendar of Events” allowed readers to submit their own holidays for inclusion in the next printed copy. Thomas submitted his idea and was quite surprised when it was published. However, he was even more surprised when USA Today picked up on the odd celebration.
When Tomack learned about it, the holiday was already being celebrated in several towns and villages in the rural northeast. Today that number has spread and as well as being celebrated locally, Elmira has also hosted the event.
Tomack introduced Hoodie Hoo Day to her customers, and moved the traditional date to the nearest weekend. She celebrated by serving up chili and corn bread, cake, beverages, t-shirts, music and having a party for her customers. It was a popular event. The last time it was held in Gold several dozen celebrants gathered in front of the store and at the appointed time, noon, waved their hands in the air and yelled Hoodie Hoo. A little while later the store closed.
However, the idea didn’t die. Then an Allegany County Legislator, Bill Dibble tried to restart the event in Wellsville. But several factors, including a lack of advertising, and the timing, led to a dismal turnout. Dibble then moved the event to Shongo where Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ became the venue.
The event which was once again changed to the nearest weekend was growing and popular when a fire in Sept. 2018 took the popular café out of the running. It was moved to Whitesville.
By the next year, it was back at the newly rebuilt Shongo restaurant, and it has been held at Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ since, except during covid when gatherings were prohibited.
This year’s event will once again feature free chili and corn bread and tea or coffee. Other food and drink will be available. John Stilson and Friends will be providing music for Hoodie Hoo Day which gets started at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The public is urged to get to the site anyway they can, horseback, afoot, by snowmobile or ATV. Cars and trucks are also welcomed. The event is free at Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ located on the corner of state Route 19 and Graves Road in Shongo.
For more information call the restaurant at (585) 296-3848.