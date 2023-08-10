OLEAN — One of the city’s oldest establishments to visit in the summer when craving a frozen, sweet treat is celebrating 70 years in business.
Hi-Ho Drive In on East State Street, established in 1953, is hosting a Birthday Bash today from 5 to 8 p.m.
In addition to specials and prizes for customers, the bash will include a classic car show and live music from The Generations to get everyone in the mood for a ’50s-style celebration.
Owners Kirk and Peggy Austin of Westons Mills have been operating the ice cream stand for the past decade. Kirk had wanted to buy the place ever since their children were young.
“We just happened to have the opportunity to buy it, so we did,” Peggy told the Times Herald.
During that time, with the exception of the coronavirus pandemic years, the Austins have loved every minute of it.
“We’ve been able to watch a lot of the kids in Olean grow up, go off to college and come back already,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Although Hi-Ho has always supplied every ice cream cone, sundae and milkshake you can image, hot food off the grill was also available for a long time until this year. Peggy said the costs of doing business along with rising inflation made it more difficult to do with each passing summer.
“It was a lot of work for no profit,” she added. But the ice cream sales continue to do well. “You stick with what got you to where you’re at.”
With the business evoking memories of the 1950s, the Austins have continued to touch it up with both modern and retro improvements to give it that classic drive-in look. Peggy said they’ve repaved the parking lot and threw on a fresh coat of paint a few times since buying it.
“We re-did some the inside this year and the outside was repainted this year,” she said. “We also did a the roof repair and got the new banister put up.”
The key to the business’s success for 70 years, and definitely the past 10, has been the staff and the “highest quality ice cream,” Peggy said. She said their location right on Route 417 in East Olean and with Portville to the east means steady traffic, and that original ’50s look is a welcoming sight for folks driving by.
“The most important things are the customers and our staff. We’re forever grateful to all of them,” she added. “Without them, there would be no Hi-Ho.”
The Hi-Ho Drive In is open noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week during the warmer months of the year. The business can be reached at (716) 372-4446.