ALBANY — Wildfires in eastern Canada contributed to New York state issuing an air-quality alert for virtually all of Upstate through the end of Monday night.
A discernible haze caused by particulates from the wildfire smoke could be seen in the Olean and Bradford, Pa., areas Monday. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were included in the alert, which was to run through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
New York state issued another air-quality alert for much of New York — although Western New York was not included — for Tuesday as well.
Monday's alert was for fine particulates that can cause eye and nose irritation, and can burrow deep into the lungs, causing shortness of breath in people prone to breathing problems.
People with heart or lung conditions were advised to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and stay indoors, the state health department said.
Dozens of wildfires have been burning in Quebec while a large wildfire forced thousands of residents from their homes in Canada's Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia over the past few days.
Smoke from the Quebec fires was also causing hazy skies Monday across the Northeast, with the haze blocking some sunlight and thus keep temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than they would have been otherwise, the National Weather Service said.
The heaviest of the smoke reportedly was likely to cover Central New York late Monday afternoon, syracuse.com reported. Meteorologists said some smoke is expected to reach the ground, but it wasn't clear yet how much.