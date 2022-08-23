Peter Harper

Peter Harper leads the blues/roots ensemble, Harper and Midwest Kind.

ALLEGANY — Harper and Midwest Kind, fronted by blues/roots artist Peter Harper, will perform Sept. 18 at the Hickey Tavern.

Harper, an award-winning singer/songwriter/virtuoso harmonica player, raised in Australian but now based in Detroit, creates a heady mix of blues and roots music through his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument native to Australia.

