ALLEGANY — Harper and Midwest Kind, fronted by blues/roots artist Peter Harper, will perform Sept. 18 at the Hickey Tavern.
Harper, an award-winning singer/songwriter/virtuoso harmonica player, raised in Australian but now based in Detroit, creates a heady mix of blues and roots music through his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument native to Australia.
Known in the music world as simply Harper, he possesses a powerful, soulful voice and a deep, almost mystical approach to music that some might say has evolved into its own genre. The band's music blends '50s rhythm and blues, a '60s message of love and unity and '70s funky soul.
Harper has received 14 blues/roots music awards (including a gold record) in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada and achieved four top 10 Billboard Blues Charting albums. He recently won a Detroit Music Award for outstanding vocalist.
He has released 10 widely acclaimed albums and has supported on tour internationally-known artists such as John Mayall, Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor, Little Feat, Buddy Guy and Robert Cray.
His 2016 release, "Show Your Love," debuted at No. 9 and peaked at No. 3 in the U.S. Billboard Blues Albums chart and had a six-month run in the top 10. He has had three top 10 Billboard releases.
Harper and Midwest Kind's latest CD, "Rise Up" (Access Records), features 10 original tracks and was released in 2020. The band was nominated for the 2021 Independent Blues Awards for Best Modern Roots Band and Best Modern Roots Album for "Rise Up."
Midwest Kind features Austin Johnson on guitar, Lee Lewis on bass guitar, Bud Smith on drums and Bobbi Llewellyn on backing vocals/ percussion.