OLEAN — It’s been a long time coming, but Hampton Inn & Suites is planning a soft opening at its new location off Buffalo Street for mid-April.
The opening of the four-story hotel has been held up for much of the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions and supply disruptions.
David Hart, president and CEO of Buffalo-based Hart Hotels, said Wednesday that the so-called soft opening is scheduled for April 14.
A formal opening of the 90-room hotel on the Olean Gateway site is set for later in May.
The soft opening is a reflection of how to open an $11 million hotel in a pandemic. The original target date for opening was Labor Day 2020.
The Hampton Inn & Suites is a Hilton Inc. franchise, Hart said. It marks a return of the brand to Olean. Before it was renovated and rebranded, the Holiday Inn in Olean was a Hampton Inn.
At full operation, the hotel will employ 25-30 people, Hart said. The soft opening will require fewer employees. While it’s hard to forecast, some recovery in the hospitality market is expected this summer.
“We’re excited to bring the Hampton brand back to Olean,” Hart said. “The hotel has great visibility and east access from Interstate 86.”
Along with a spacious and comfortable lobby, there is added meeting space on the first floor, able to host up to 60 people. A fitness center and indoor pool are also located on the first floor.
On Thursday, operations manager Alan Incorvaia was reviewing final room-by-room work. Mattresses, chairs and some furniture remain wrapped in plastic.
“There’s a lot of little things” on the final punch list, he said.
Hart Hotels expects to announce a job fair in the near future. There is also tab to sign up for an interview for the Olean Hampton Inn on the HartHotels.com website.
Hart Hotels own and operate the Harbor Hotel on Chautauqua Lake as well as hotels in Watkins Glen, Thousand Islands, Ithaca, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Batavia and two in Maine.
“COVID hit at a difficult time for the hotel,” noted Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency. “They had wanted to open a year ago.”
As for commercial and retail development adjacent to the hotel site, Wiktor said he’s “very hopeful additional development will take place. A restaurant, retail and convenience store are possible.
The upcoming opening of the hotel may lead to stepped-up efforts to get retail and other tenants for the other adjacent site. “There is interest in those other parcels,” Wiktor said.
Development is expected to get back on track in the months after the vaccine is widely administered and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue on the downward trend.
The 8-acre hotel site abuts additional parcels owned by the Krog Group of Orchard Park, which plans retail and commercial space nearby.
It is a brownfield site that ExxonMobil paid to cleanup contamination from the former Socony Vacuum oil company. Later, Agway-Felmont made fertilizer on part of the site.