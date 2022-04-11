OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is selling both registrations for the River Regatta and the Float the Allegheny events to be held May 21.
Registration is located on the Chamber’s shop site at shop.oleanny.com. The Magnificent May Mayhem (M3) has a separate storefront on the site.
The River Regatta is a timed regatta on the Allegheny River launched from Linn’s Launch off Steam Valley in the town of Portville, to just past the East State Street bridge on Olean Creek. The length of the regatta is just less than 4.7 miles.
“We are calling it timed as it’s a “timed” event — most of the regattas held around the Southern Tier focus on dice or poker stops on the water,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “We are going old school as back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Allegheny River played host to many regattas with the boats all leaving at the same time and racing to the finish line.”
The River Regatta will feature one-person, two-person, four-person and six-person floating vessels, whether kayak, canoe or flat-bottomed boat. Awards will be presented for first, second and third places for each vessel category.
Fees which include event tanks and refreshment vouchers are $25 for one-person; $40 two-person; $60 four-person; and six-person fee is set at $90. On May 2, all fees will increase by $10. GOACC encourages everyone to register early and save.
Registration will be held at Linn’s Launch starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Waivers will be confirmed and signed for all participants. Based on the number of entrants, there will be a number of waves.
First official wave will start at 10:01 a.m., with 15-minute intervals for additional waves.
Need a more casual pace? GOACC encourages those that just want to take it easy to go with the option Float the Allegheny.
“Float the Allegheny’s goal is to encourage people to ‘get into the river’ and have a whale of a good time in the process,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services director. Although not timed, basically anyone can participate.”
Fee for one person is $15 and includes an event tank and one refreshment voucher, with the four-pack fee $30 which includes four food vouchers. The four-pack-plus is $60 and includes four event tanks and four food vouchers. The Float fees will also increase by $10 on May 2.
Registration will be held at Linn’s Launch starting at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. Waivers will be confirmed and signed for all participants. The floaters will begin their float after the regatta participants (by 10:30 a.m.) and will have until 11:30 to commence their float.
Teams can feature any age of participants (waivers for those under 18 will need to be signed by parent/guardian).
Parking is at a minimum at launch. Event organizers encourage dropping off floating vessels at the start and park at War Veterans Park. The event will provide only people transporting pre-and post-event. One-way fee based on double occupancy is $10. Pre-transporting, when you can drop off your kayak to the launch and bring your vehicle back to War Vets parking lot, is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Event organizers encourage this option as parking is at a minimum at launch and traffic could be a concern. Post-transporting, when you will park your vehicle near the launch, once back to War Veterans Park, you will be taken to vehicle, will occur from 2 to 4 p.m. The chamber is not responsible if you float past 4 p.m.
Each participant needs to have a personal float device with them at all times while in water vessel and it needs to be visible to organizers.
GOACC encourages all to prepare for regatta/float with water, sunscreen, some type of shoe (in case you have to carry vessel through low spots) and non-glass drinks. They also encourage whatever you bring out you bring back, including empty snack containers, garbage, water bottles, etc. Do not litter on the river or at the launch site.
The M3 event will be held May 20 and 21. The tentative schedule for Friday includes a street dance, food trucks, carnival games, wine walk, putt putt crawl and car cruise.
Saturday includes the community-wide garage sales, sound stage, River Regatta, Float the Allegheny, hike Mt. Herman endurance run and the City’s Largest Flea Market.
For more info, visit shop.oleanny.com or call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.