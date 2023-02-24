WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and other senators to reintroduce the Background Check Expansion Act, which would expand federal background checks to all gun sales.
The legislation aims to extend background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms, which are already required in New York state. The bill would require all unlicensed sellers to conduct background checks, whether they do business online, at gun shows or out of their home.
Under current federal law, unlicensed or private sellers are not required to conduct a background check prior to selling a firearm. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., noted that although more than 90% of Americans support comprehensive background checks, research indicates that as many as a quarter of all gun sales in the United States may occur without a background check.
She said exceptions to the legislation would include transfers between law enforcement officers, temporarily loaning firearms for hunting and sporting events, providing firearms as gifts to immediate family members, transferring a firearm as part of an inheritance, or temporarily transferring a firearm for immediate self-defense.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to go to school, work, worship, or get groceries,” Gillibrand said in a press release Friday. “Congress must implement commonsense solutions to expand background check requirements for all firearm sales in the United States.”
Gillibrand and her Democratic Senate colleagues have what they said are a record 47 senators on board as co-sponsors of the Background Check Expansion Act, which has been introduced — and rejected — each year since 2017. The support includes the two U.S. senators from Pennsylvania, Democrats Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
In Pennsylvania, private sales of long guns without background checks are legal.
No Republicans are co-sponsors and the measure, if it were to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, would face little chance of passing the GOP-controlled House.
Gillibrand said she has consistently worked to protect communities from gun violence. Last year, she called for the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice to work toward the full implementation of the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) merchant category code (MCC), which would help with reporting suspicious firearm purchasing patterns that could constitute illegal gun trafficking.
Her push for the implementation of the new MCC complements her anti-gun trafficking provisions from the Hadiya Pendleton and Nyasia Pryear-Yard Gun Trafficking and Crime Prevention Act that were included in the gun safety bill signed by President Joe Biden — the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
She said these measures crack down on individuals who engage in gun trafficking and those who sell or deal trafficked firearms, making gun trafficking a stand-alone federal crime.