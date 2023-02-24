Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

 NY Daily News/TNS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and other senators to reintroduce the Background Check Expansion Act, which would expand federal background checks to all gun sales.

The legislation aims to extend background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms, which are already required in New York state. The bill would require all unlicensed sellers to conduct background checks, whether they do business online, at gun shows or out of their home.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social