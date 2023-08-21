OLEAN — A local business was recognized by the state Monday for its efforts to overcome obstacles — including a global pandemic.
The New York Small Business Development Center presented its state Family Owned Business of the Year Award to Gardner Chiropractic with a reception Monday at the business’ office at 1615 W. State St.
Emily and Sam Gardner of Gardner Chiropractic opened their doors in December 2021 — four months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck with associated business lockdowns. The business has expanded, Emily Gardner said, using more space and offering more services to the public.
“We are beyond grateful for everything,” Gardner said, crediting the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for connecting the firm with SBDC, and crediting Hickman for his help on almost-daily phone calls. Without his support, she added, “we would not have been able to get our small business up and running as fast as we did.
“We are so proud and so happy to be back in the community I grew up in,” she added.
Dan Hickman, the Jamestown Community College SBDC staff member who assisted Gardner Chiropractic, said he was fortunate to work with the business.
“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I was to work with them,” he said, with their desire to invest in the area with their professional services. “This is what our region is built on.”
First using the business as a success story in the agency’s annual report, he nominated Gardner Chiropractic for the state-level award.
“I can not think of a more deserving entrepreneurial couple,” he added.
Sonya Smith, director of the New York Small Business Development Center, attended the ceremony from Albany to congratulate the owners.
“We serve 24,000 businesses each year,” she said, encouraged by the success story from the Gardners. “I really did want to show my appreciation.”
Dignitaries from city, state and federal levels offered certificates to the business for its recognition.
The SBDC programs, said state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, are one of the areas that officials on both ends of the political spectrum support — and for good reason, the small business owner said.
“Our Small Business Center — all of them — are the best investment,” he said, encouraging other small businesses in the area to reach out for support, and for other representatives to continue aiding the program. “It’s a great investment, it’s a great asset.”
Emily Gardner grew up in Hinsdale and graduated from Cuba-Rushford Central School. She attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and graduated with a degree in biology/pre-medicine, while having the opportunity to play softball and swim during her years in undergrad.
She then traveled to Iowa and earned her chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Sam Gardner grew up a few hours away in Curwensville, Clearfield County, Pa. He also graduated from Pitt-Bradford with an accounting and business management degree, with a minor in finance and economics, while playing baseball. After graduation, he worked in accounting for a year before also moving to Iowa to pursue his lifelong dream and earn his chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
The SBDC delivers business counseling and training to clients looking to start a business or improve the performance of an existing business. Services are free and confidential and include a range of management and technical assistance from business plan development, accounting guidance, productivity enhancement and export assistance to loan information, marketing, and financial planning among other services.
The center is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information or for assistance with a small business, call (716) 338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.