ELLICOTTVILLE — A startup company of former Dresser-Rand chief Vincent Volpe will use the former Siemens Energy test facility in North Olean to test newly designed propellers to retrofit gas compressors.
FoxRES, LLC has already hired about 10 people including John Stahley, who was an executive for both Dresser-Rand and Siemens Energy. The new company expects to begin testing its new propellers later this year.
A Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency board member, Stahley, who was excused from Tuesday’s IDA meeting because he was out of town on business, filed a letter of a potential conflict of interest because of his employment. He said he has no ownership stake in the company and no role in the contract between the IDA and FoxRES.
The IDA approved a resolution to grant a $164,000 sales tax exemption for a $2.5 million investment by FoxRES in fixtures, furniture and equipment.
FoxRES has leased 17,000 square feet at the former Siemens Energy plant including the test facility from Cimolai HY, which will allow the new company to test its new propeller designs, which are said to be more efficient.
The IDA directors on May 31 agreed to hold a public hearing on the proposal by FoxRES. No one spoke at that hearing at the Olean Municipal Building on Monday.
“Let’s hope everything goes well with the testing,” said IDA Board Member Brent Driscol. “This is a very critical step.”
He said the company plans to use low-speed, low-stress techniques to see if the improvement in compressor efficiency will occur.
Joseph Higgins, another IDA board member, said he consulted with Dresser Rand and Siemens on welding techniques for propellers for their gas compressors. The new propellers should use less power to compress natural gas.
Higgins said the company will bring in compressors that companies take out of service for retrofitting, then return them with new propellers and other components if necessary.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the new process could also reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the gas industry.
Some construction is taking place at the testing facility. The first phase of testing will occur this year and into 2024, Wiktor said.
The second phase, if it occurs, will mean hiring about 100 employees — many who worked in similar capacities at Dresser-Rand and Siemens before the latter closed last year, furloughing nearly 500 steelworkers and shuttering the nearly 100-year-old facility.
If the new propellers prove successful, a plant to manufacture the new line of propellers and retrofit them in gas compressors shipped to the new facility will be needed. Efforts are underway to find a site for such a facility if the tests of the propellers are successful and the company decides to build here.
Meanwhile, construction is continuing unabated to renovate more than 950,000 square feet of manufacturing space at the former Siemens plant by Cimolai, which bought the plant intending to use it for steel fabrication.
Cimolai plans to employ about 250 people — welders and other steelworkers to fabricate steel shipped from Italian facilities — as well as office workers. Those activities should start to gear up toward the end of 2024 into 2025.
In another matter, the IDA accepted an application from HoliMont Inc., the private Ellicottville residential resort, for $58,921 in sales tax exemptions on the company’s investment of $736,515.
HoliMont plans to replace a haul rope, expand member services ticket windows, expand its parking lot, replace a roof, expand paved roads, replace underground pipe and replace the phone system.
Plans also call for purchasing a replacement UTV and backhoe tractor, purchase a wheel balancer for vehicle maintenance, purchase a lawn tractor, 11 more bike carriers and replace four snowmobiles.