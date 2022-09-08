Father Boyle

Father Gregory Boyle, founder of the gang-intervention program Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, will speak at St. Bonaventure University on Wednesday.

 Homeboy Industries

ST. BONAVENTURE — Father Gregory Boyle, founder of a sweeping gang-intervention program in Los Angeles, will discuss the transformative work of Homeboy Industries in a talk Wednesday at St. Bonaventure University. 

Boyle’s address, “Living a Life of Tenderness, Compassion and Kinship for the Other,” begins at 7 p.m. in the Reilly Center Arena and is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, the program will be live streamed by the university.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social