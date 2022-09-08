ST. BONAVENTURE — Father Gregory Boyle, founder of a sweeping gang-intervention program in Los Angeles, will discuss the transformative work of Homeboy Industries in a talk Wednesday at St. Bonaventure University.
Boyle’s address, “Living a Life of Tenderness, Compassion and Kinship for the Other,” begins at 7 p.m. in the Reilly Center Arena and is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, the program will be live streamed by the university.
In addition to the keynote address, Boyle will meet with groups of faculty, staff and students to discuss compassionate leadership during his two-day campus visit.
“Father Greg speaks of great compassion and tenderness that were foundational to creating Homeboy Industries,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern at St. Bonaventure. “This speaks directly to our university values of compassion, integrity and wisdom.”
Boyle witnessed the devastating impact of gang violence on his Los Angeles community during the so-called “decade of death” that began in the late 1980s and peaked at 1,000 gang-related killings in 1992. In the face of aggressive law enforcement tactics and criminal justice policies that included mass incarceration as the means to end gang violence, he and parish and community members adopted what was a radical approach at the time: Attempting to reach gang members on a human level and steer them from gang life.
In 1988 they started what would eventually become Homeboy Industries, which employs and trains former gang members in a range of social enterprises.
Each year, more than 10,000 former gang members from across Los Angeles come through Homeboy Industries’ doors in an effort to make a positive change — through a wide variety of services ranging from tattoo removal to anger management and parenting classes.
Boyle is the author of the 2010 New York Times bestseller “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion.” His second book, “Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship,” was published in 2017. His third book, “The Whole Language: The Power of Extravagant Tenderness,” was released in fall 2021.
A short book signing will be held in the Reilly Center following Boyle’s talk.