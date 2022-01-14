OLEAN — Bob Forness, who has extensive experience in operations management in a variety of industries, has been named president and executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp.
“Bob brings with him a wide swath of experience in improving the efficiency and success of multiple organizations,” said Jim Stitt, OBDC’s board chairman, in announcing Forness’ appointment. “He is the consummate professional and best choice to lead OBDC as we get ready to take on a variety of new challenges.”
Forness spent 13 years with Dresser-Rand/Siemens in Olean, serving as director of quality and process innovation. Most recently he was vice president of quality for Cobham Mission Systems in Orchard Park. He also served as the process innovation engineer for Olean General Hospital, where he streamlined several of OGH’s systems to improve efficiencies and patient satisfaction.
Additionally, he worked for 16 years in Phoenix, Ariz., for Motorola and ON Semiconductor before returning to the area in 2004.
“I’m honored to take this position at OBDC,” Forness said. “OBDC has, is and will continue to play an important role in the economic development of downtown and all of Olean. We have an ambitious plan for 2022, and I’m eager to help lead the effort to continue to build a better, more vibrant Olean.”
OBDC is the lead administrative agency for its current signature project, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Already, four different storefronts have been revamped, and 16 additional Union and State street projects are underway.
OBDC is also in the planning stages, partnering with SUNY Jamestown Community College and the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center, for the recently announced Siemens-funded Energy Supply Chain Start-up Program.
In addition, OBDC, in collaboration with the SBU Innovation Center and JCC, recently introduced the winner from the initial cohort of the Laine Business Accelerator program.
“Programs like these are critical for Olean and for OBDC, but are not the totality of what OBDC is all about,” Forness said. “We will continue to help start and accelerate businesses, as well as managing our building at 301 N. Union St., which houses the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and several other important businesses.”
Forness is a native of Allegany and a graduate of Alfred State College and the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in microelectronic engineering.