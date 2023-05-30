OLEAN — A company owned by the former president and CEO of Dresser-Rand has plans to could bring manufacturing jobs back to part of the North Olean plant.
FoxRES LLC, owned by former top Dresser-Rand Corp. executive Vincent Volpe, is already at work with about 10 employees readying the compressor testing facility for use. Three more employees work in Texas.
The new company, which could employ as many as 100 people if the project leads to manufacturing as expected, has negotiated a lease with the new owner of the former Dresser-Rand site, Cimolai-HY, which bought the 80-acre complex from Siemens Energy last year.
FoxRES will lease 17,000 square feet of space — including the state-of-the-art testing facility from Cimolai, the Italian steel company which partnered with a U.S. company, Related Companies, to buy the Siemens plant to fabricate structural steel there.
Cimolai plans to hire more than 230 employees including about 200 welders and other craftsmen in 2025. The plant is currently undergoing a $56 million renovation by Cimolai.
Volpe tapped another former Dresser-Rand and Siemens executive, John Stahley, the former vice president of U.S. operations and vice president of Global Turbo Compressor Operations for Siemens, as vice president and general manager of Fox Rotary Equipment Solutions.
Stahley, a member of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency board of directors, has filed a non-conflict disclosure and will abstain from voting on the FoxRES project, said Corey Wiktor, executive director of the IDA.
The IDA is expected to set a public hearing on the application for sales tax breaks for the project when it meets in Ellicottville today.
The 8% sales tax exemption will apply to about $2.5 million for equipment and furnishings. No payment in lieu of taxes agreement or mortgage recording tax exemption was requested.
Wiktor agreed there was some symmetry to the plan to return testing centrifugal compressors at the former Dresser-Rand facility — and hopefully manufacturing.
Wiktor said FoxRES plans to rebuild compressors to make them leaner and greener.
“There are thousands of compressor units across the country and across the globe that can be made to be more efficient and clean up some carbon dioxide,” Wiktor said. “A well-tuned compressor running at maximum efficiency goes a long way toward a cleaner environment.”
The new company has hired engineers and presumably some of the nearly 500 skilled employees who lost their jobs when Siemens closed the Olean plant last year.
“The IDA is very happy to assist this investment which is planting the seed for future development,” Wiktor said. The testing facility will help in the rebuilding of certified compressors.
“Look at the Olean oil and gas industry heritage,” Wiktor said. The company is already knocking on doors of companies and countries looking for business.
Volpe has served as a member of the board and chairman of Le Havre Athletic Club — a professional soccer team in France — and served as lead director on the board of FMC Corporation. He is also executive chairman of two privately held companies, Caribbean Distributed Energy and Foxcomm Solutions.
He also continues to serve as an advisor to the board of Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean.