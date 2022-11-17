Jack Searles

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Finance Committee on Wednesday put its stamp on the tentative $272.4 million county budget for 2023.

The budget proposed last week by County Administrator Jack Searles includes no new positions, no job cuts and no increase in the tax levy, which weighs in at $55.2 million.

