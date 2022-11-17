LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Finance Committee on Wednesday put its stamp on the tentative $272.4 million county budget for 2023.
The budget proposed last week by County Administrator Jack Searles includes no new positions, no job cuts and no increase in the tax levy, which weighs in at $55.2 million.
The full value tax rate will drop 9.5% to $10.05 per $1,000, the lowest since 1988 according to Searles.
The tentative budget is about $10 million more than the current $262.7 million budget, and has $10.9 million in new revenue.
Part of that revenue is an estimated $1.4 million from the Tribal Compact account from the Seneca Allegany Casino’s slot machine revenue. That is used to defray the loss of property tax revenue in the city of Salamanca when property is sold to a tax-exempt member of the Seneca Nation.
The Finance Committee approved budgets in departments under its review, as well as motions by the other committees which voted on their budgets on Monday and Tuesday.
The budget includes a capital budget of $27.1 million for roads, bridges and culverts and another $6.2 million for buildings and grounds. A $3.2 million bond issue will help fund the projects.
The full county legislature will conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget on Tuesday at 5 p.m., prior to a vote by county lawmakers.
The capital plan proposes $2.1 million in projects at the County Center in Little Valley. They include $999,140 for a new elevator, $689,000 for ADA improvements, $295,000 for renovations to the legislative chambers, $110,000 for LED lighting and $20,000 for evaluation of the cooling system and well.
There are proposed projects totaling $911,000 at the County Office Building in Olean, including: $676,000 for department renovations, $140,000 for LED lighting, $45,000 for sealing and striping the parking lot and $50,000 for exterior painting.
The county jail would receive $245,000 for three projects: $120,000 to replace the recreation area’s rubberized floor, $105,000 for parking lot repaving and drainage, and $20,000 to address firing range issues.
And at Onoville Marina Park, a $1.6 million proposal includes $1 million for dock replacements, $500,000 for restroom improvements, $100,000 for a new ticket booth/store and roof replacement at three pavilions for $75,000.
Another big ticket item in the capital program is a $1 million set aside for the Conewango Creek Watershed Protection Project to renovate portions of the dam.
There is also a $75,000 appropriation to help the Village of Gowanda pay the local share of a $10 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers diversion project to prevent Thatcher Brook flooding in the village.
Members of the Finance Committee also approved an additional $4 million for paving portions of 13 county roads as presented by Searles and DPW officials.
Legislators will have to approve payment for each of these paving projects using private contractors.