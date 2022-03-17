OLEAN — Christian artist/composer Fernando Ortega is grateful for a career that has spanned more than 25 years. He will bring his artistry to Olean First Baptist Church on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Ortega is sometimes surprised by the longevity of his career.
“I am so thankful for it,” he said by phone from his New Mexico home. “I love what I do and hope it doesn’t go away.”
With such songs as, “This Good Day,” “Jesus King of Angels,” and stirring rearrangements of beloved hymns such as, “Give Me Jesus,” and “Be Thou My Vision” in his catalog of work, Ortega is aware that things can change.
“I have friends who are super talented and did music for a while but weren’t seeing sales anymore,” he said.
A voice can lose its elasticity after a while and Ortega shared a story about listening to some music with his daughter that he recorded when he was about 30. Ruby, who was 11 at the time said, “Dad, you sound so young!”
“I could go pretty high back then but there is less elasticity in my voice now,” he said. “I hope I don’t lose it.”
Ortega is a native of New Mexico where his family has lived for eight generations. He was 5 or 6 when family friends traveling to Europe left their piano at his house.
“I was immediately drawn to it,” he said. Lessons came a couple years later, which he resisted because he didn’t like them, but he liked to play.
“I was talking to some friends here in Albuquerque recently and they said I didn’t play in the street much with them because I was always at the piano,” he said.
He would receive formal training at the University of New Mexico and recalls beginning songwriting in the late 1980s or early ‘90s. When he heard the songs back, they didn’t seem that good. “But I liked a couple enough to hone my skill at it and then enrolled in poetry classes at a local college,” he said.
It was there he met professors Elaine and Peter Rubenstein, who became longtime mentors. His collaboration with Elaine produced the haunting, “Breaking of the Dawn,” a song Ortega said she wrote when her mother had a stroke. “It’s about her trip across the country to see her and expressed how vulnerable she felt at that moment, traveling before cell phones and such,” he said.
The song became the album title and is still in most of his play sets. “I perform it a lot. I never get tired of it,” he said.
Like Nichole Nordeman, who performed at Olean First Baptist the Christmas before COVID-19 quarantines, Ortega often writes from within life’s questions and struggles.
“I think that a Christian songwriter should write about people they know, relationships they have and places they’ve been,” he said. “Hopefully their world view and view of God will be reflected in that.”
An example comes from another much-requested work, “Lord of Eternity,” written by Ortega and John Andrew Schreiner. It was written for a college chaplain going through a difficult time about 20 years ago. Big questions live in lyrics such as, “Sometimes I call out your name/But I cannot find you./I look for your face,/But you are not there.” The artist then implores that God lift us anyway.
“Songwriters shouldn’t be afraid to address and own their brokenness,” he said, adding the questions, even within faith, are there for more people than not.
While he has many inspirational praise and worship compositions to his credit, he is known for deeply thoughtful and intentional renditions of sacred music.
“I like to distinguish between music for the church and congregation and other music,” he said. “It should be very direct in its expression of its theology, pointing away from self and extolling God.”
As he rearranges hymns, he’s faced his share of critics.
“Especially with one as well-known as, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” Ortega said. “Some people in my congregation were a little angry when I released that one. One fellow in his 90s said the hymn, his favorite, didn’t need any changing, but after hearing it for a while, he liked my version, too.”
Ortega cut way back on touring for the first five years of Ruby’s life, taking jobs at first at an Anglican Church, then others. He attends an Evangelical Free Church now. Sometimes Ruby travels with him when school is not a conflict.
“It’s fun to have her backstage,” he said. He also noted balancing family and career and other commitments can complicate the touring schedule, but said it’s worth it, especially to be present for Ruby.
Ortega explored his creative side during the pandemic by writing and releasing a book, “Fernando’s Birds: Photographs and Tales.”
He also hopes to convey the universal in his songwriting, to touch the hearts of others through his music.
“For me, if a listener identifies with something from my life experience and it resonates for them, I hope they take from it what they will,” he said. “My hope is that they will find something that resonates from within a song that shimmers.”
Tickets are available by calling (716) 790-1948, or order online at olean-first-baptist-church-womens-ministry.ticketleap.com. Prices are $35 artist circle; $30 general admission; and $25 students and seniors 65 plus (additional $5 at door if tickets are still available).