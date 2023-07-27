OLEAN — Work to clean up the former AVX facility on Seneca Avenue is being planned by federal regulators, and the public is encouraged to review and make suggestions.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the opening of a public comment period Thursday for the removal of contaminated soil at the site, part of the Olean Well Field Superfund site. The comment period is open for 30 days, and a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Jamestown Community College’s Mangano Reception Room, near the Cutco Theater, to discuss the plans.
Plans currently include demolishing and removing the concrete slab floor and foundation supports, digging out the polluted soil that is not saturated with water, transporting and disposing of the dug-out material off-site, and restoring the area with clean fill material. Assessing five alternatives, the proposed remediation includes removing around 5,500 cubic yards, or more than 500 dump truck loads, from the site. The proposed cost is estimated at $2.41 million with four months of construction.
While drilling municipal water wells in 1981, city officials discovered volatile organic compounds in the groundwater, leading to the installation of treatment units on private wells and expanding the city’s water lines to serve almost 100 homes in the area. The site was added to the National Priorities List in 1983.
The firms Alcas, McGraw Edison, Loohn’s Dry Cleaners and Olean Advanced Products were identified as the sources of the compounds. Of those, Loohn’s was closed by the time of the investigation. The first EPA cleanup plan was issued in 1996, including the removal of the building and about 10,000 tons of contaminated soil from the former dry cleaning business; and groundwater pump and treatment systems at Cooper Industries, the current owner of the McGraw Edison site.
Future review showed the cleanup plans for the Alcas and AVX sites would not be successful, leading to a new plan for Alcas in 2014 to inject solutions to transform the VOCs underground into less harmful compounds. A plan in 2015 for AVX led to a trench to treat groundwater contamination. Conditions changed at the facility to allow for further study under the manufacturing facility.
AVX subsidiary Olean Advanced Products made electronic components at 1695 Seneca for almost 60 years before parent Kyocera shuttered the plant in 2018 and demolished it in 2020. Components made at the plant — which once employed more than 1,000 workers — helped take men to the moon in 1969, are on board Air Force One, and are the farthest man-made objects from Earth as still-functioning components of the Voyager 1 and 2 deep space probes.
In 2000, AVX began removing contaminated soil — around 5,055 tons at the time. More soil could not be reached as it was underneath structures or could have potentially impacted structural integrity of the building. Once operations stopped at the AVX facility in 2018, the EPA investigated beneath the manufacturing building.