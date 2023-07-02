SALAMANCA — To celebrate the start of firefly season and summer, Allegany State Park is pairing fireflies and pickles for a fun activity.
The ASP Environmental Education and Recreation Department and WNYMBA are planning Fat Bikes and Fireflies for 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, a unique opportunity to witness the rare synchronous firefly and other amazing fireflies from the seat of a bicycle.
The dark hemlock forests and numerous streams make ASP prime habitat for these luminous beetles. Since the ride is off-road and in the dark, the event is for riders 16 years old and up. Bring a mountain bike, helmet and a light; red is preferred. Registration is required as space is limited.
Call (716) 379-6939 to secure a spot.
ASP will supply the fireflies, while feel free to bring a favorite flavor of pickle or a snack to share prior to the bike ride. A pre-ride social begins at 8:30 p.m. and the ride starts at 9 p.m.