When the audience arrives at the Bradford Area High School auditorium next week, they will be amazed how the stage has been transformed into an ice rink for Bradford Creative and Performing Art Center’s next event, Fairy Tales on Ice, to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bradford High auditorium.
The show is presented by Ice Creative Entertainment and features Beauty and the Beast, in a Broadway-meets-ice-show for all ages, bringing live singing-international champion skaters, with a Cirque on Ice/ Broadway show style performance.
“This is a show the whole family will love, and we have special student priced tickets that make it perfect for a family outing,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC.
The show begins by welcoming the audience with lots of familiar characters from favorite fairy tales: from Rapunzel and Pinocchio to Aladdin and Tinker Bell — not to mention the stars of this season’s spinning tales, Beauty and the Beast. This non-stop thrilling adventure features over-the-top magical illusions, spectacular special effects, an all-original award-winning soundtrack and thrilling jumps, spins, and pair lifts — all on ICE!
In about two hours the high school stage will be transformed into an ice rink with live professional ice skaters and a magical fairy tale on ice.
“We kind of fuse everything together with a lot of special effects and a lot of elaborate costumes to make this one ice skating show called ‘Fairy Tales on Ice,’” said Alex Wilfand, director of Fairy Tales on Ice. Wilfand said skating on the fake ice is a lot different than skating on real ice, but the performers are able to adjust and make it look effortless.
Ice Creative Entertainment was founded in 2011 by the Olympic level choreographer Wilfand. Since 2011, I.C.E has partnered with, and created live entertainment productions, for the Walt Disney Company, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Alessia Cara, Tokyo Disneyland, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Marriott Hotels, Dolly Parton Entertainment, and more. I.C.E prides itself in being one of the world leaders in performances where theatrics meet professional athletic feats. Starting as a boutique ice show company, I.C.E has grown to an international entertainment brand. I.C.E was founded with one goal in mind: to create once-in-a-lifetime performances and memories for audiences worldwide.
Tickets are still available online at bcpac.com, by calling 814-362-2522, at the BCPAC ticket office at 119 Main Street in Bradford, or they can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.