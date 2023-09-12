WELLSVILLE — Despite very poor weather, the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ 8th Annual Park ‘N Park Car Show drew nearly 100 entries.
And while the vehicles came with their own entourages, the show also drew a large number of spectators who just enjoyed looking at the cars, watching and listening to the contests — and eating.
As part of the show, organizers blew up a car engine and several contestants competed for the title of owning the loudest car. On a more serious note, a trophy was also given in memory of mechanic and car enthusiast Roger Gee who founded a car show that ran for several years in Wellsville.
In all, 40 trophies, each from a different sponsor, were awarded at the show.
The Roger Gee Memorial Award, in which the winner gets their name immortalized on a custom Stanley Cup-style award, while also receiving a regular trophy to take home, went to Mark Tilley’s 1976 Chevy C10 pickup.
A 1932 Ford Dearborn Duel owned by Don Skinner of Belmont won Overall Best in Show, a three-peat as he has won this award in the prior two years with different vehicles.
Matt Cannon, president of the AOH, who was in charge of the event said, “We blew up an engine from a donor vehicle, courtesy of Lietzell’s Repair Shop & Used Vehicles and the winning time slot took home over $300. The engine lasted 3 minutes and 16 seconds at full throttle with no oil.”
He also said, “One of our flagship contests, for loudest exhaust, was a hit as usual.”
The results for the loudest vehicle:
1st — Daniel Fuller, 2013 Quay Dragster at 130.9 dB
2nd — Regis Faulkner, 2014 Ford Mustang at 129.0 dB
3rd — Daniel Fuller, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro at 128.8 dB
4th — Tom Knight, 2005 Mustang at 128.0 dB
5th — Mike Studer, 1995 Camaro at 127.9 dB
6th — Bryan Flamini, 1981 Chevrolet Corvette at 127.2 dB
Other winner’s included:
The Kid’s Choice — won by a 2008 Corvette owned by Jessica Flamini-Fahs.
The Participant’s Choice went to a 1946 International Rat Rod owned by Karson Harvey.
The Loudest Exhaust went to the Quay dragster owned by Fuller.
The Best Overall Import went to Barry Glickstein’s 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MK III
Awards were also given for the Best Overall:
Ford — a 1965 Mustang GT Fastback owned by Bonnie Collins.
Mopar — a 2000 Dodge Viper GTS owned by Brian Cannon.
GM — a 1957 Chevy pickup owned by James Comes.
Corvette — Joe Stallon’s 2018 Grand Sport.
Mustang — Tom Knight’s 2005.
• Challenger/Charger — 2021 Dodge Challenger owned by Denise Coast.
• Ford truck — 1932 BB Ford owned by Gary Fuller.
• Mopar truck — 1978 Dodge Ram Charger owned by Jael Kurtz.
• GM truck — 1950 Chevy pickup owned by Clint Caledine.
• Jeep — 1988 YJ owned by Chris Root.
• Antique Auto — a 1947 Mercury Model 8 owned by Douglas Napoletano.
• Best Engine — Fuller’s 2013 dragster.
• Best Paint — Glen Cole’s 1956 AMC Rambler.
• Best Interior — Rich Leitzell’s 1971 Camaro.
Awards were also given to the top 20 cars in the show.
Cannon said that for the last several years there have been four major event sponsors who consistently support the event — Bokman of Wellsville, Shorts Oil & Propane, Giant Food Mart and Roberts Electric, LLC.
“They help make this event a success,” he added.