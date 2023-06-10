This column is an ode to Taraxacum Officinale, sometimes called blowball, Irish daisy, pee-a-bed or, simply, the common dandelion — that yellow flower that too many of us try to get rid of.
Even as we spend hundreds of dollars buying bird feed, we’ll cut, poison or otherwise destroy one of nature’s most abundant spring and summer food sources.
Ironically, our dandelions were introduced into North America from Europe, not to feed wildlife but to feed us, so we can thank our ancestors for the proliferation of the flower that has come to be called a weed by many people.
Personally, I don’t eat dandelion leaves but recognize that they’re an important plant for our pollinators and our birds as well as other wildlife, so I let them grow — to a point. And when I do mow them, I leave the mowing deck high enough so that the clever ones that grow close to the ground are still intact.
I also leave some patches of yard uncut so there are always a few dandelions for birds and other wildlife. On one weekend alone, I watched as American goldfinch, white-crowned sparrow, bobolink and a pair of local rabbits fed on dandelion.
The American goldfinch is the closest that our native birds come to being vegetarian — their diet is made up almost entirely of seeds and since each dandelion head can produce more than a hundred seeds, it’s an important early spring food source for the goldfinch. I’ve seen goldfinches stand next to a dandelion seed head for five minutes or more as they pick off the seeds. The seed itself is quite small and resembles a thistle seed while the white fluffy material that many people think of as the seed is just the method the plant uses for disbursing the seed on the wind.
Because the goldfinch’s diet is made up almost exclusively of seeds, they have a natural defense against brown-headed cowbirds, which lay their eggs in the nests of other birds and leave the incubation of the eggs and the raising of the young to the host birds — usually at the expense of the hosts’ own young, which are neglected and die.
But the opposite happens to young cowbirds in the goldfinch’s nest since the young cowbirds cannot survive on seeds alone. They die while the young goldfinches thrive. That also explains why goldfinches nest later in the season than our bug-eating birds since milkweed and thistle are an important source of food for young goldfinches, but the plants don’t set seed until later in the summer. Anyone who spends time outside in May and June knows that bugs are generally more abundant at that time of the year so most of our bug-eating songbirds adjust their nesting to when there will be sufficient food for their young, which is earlier than goldfinches.
Another bird that can thwart the efforts of the cowbird is the cedar waxwing, which feeds summer fruits to its young, which, again, young cowbirds cannot survive on alone.
One of the birds that I manage my property for is the bobolink, which is a ground-nesting, grassland bird that flies here all the way from Argentina. That’s an arduous journey under the best of circumstances, but when they’re flying into the northwest winds that have dominated our spring, they arrive here later than usual and are exhausted, so I’ve left whole sections of my yard uncut and have seen multiple bobolinks eating dandelion seeds.
Although goldfinches, waxwings and bobolinks nest in our area, white-crowned sparrows do not, but they can usually be seen passing through here on their way to the Arctic, where they nest on the ground. According to one study, migrating white-crowned sparrows can fly as far as 300 miles in a single night under favorable conditions. That’s the distance from Olean to Toledo, Ohio, in a single night for a bird that weighs less than 1 ounce. It’s not surprising then that they need to put on fat reserves during their journey.
In the spring I usually see white-crowned sparrows arrive in my yard the first or second week of May, and in the autumn they come back through in the middle of October, when there are plenty of seeds available. But in the spring, they depend on early flowers to build fat reserves to finish their flight to the Arctic and that’s why dandelions are important. In some years I’ll have three or four in my yard at the same time eating the yellow flower of the dandelion.
Depending on the weather, they’ll hang around for a few days or they’ll move out more quickly if we have clear nights and favorable winds.
Dandelions are also an important early food source for honey bees since there are very few other flowering plants in early May, when bees are emerging from their nests still groggy. Interestingly, the relationship between the dandelion and the honey bee is entirely one-way. Most plants depend on bees for pollination, which is how the plant reproduces. In return, the bee gathers pollen, which is a food source for the bee, but dandelions do not require pollination for reproduction.
So while the bee gathers food from the flower of the dandelion, it provides nothing in the form of pollination in return.
And bees aren’t the only insect that benefits from the dandelion — and that indirectly benefits birds like swallows, which can be seen swooping inches off the ground capturing airborne insects that, like bees, are drawn to the dandelion flower for food in early spring. On our coldest mornings, swallows can be seen hovering over dandelions, picking off insects that are unable to get airborne in the cold temperatures.
Personally, it can be a source of evening amusement for me to sit on my deck and watch as rabbits move from one plant to the next, biting the dandelion stalk off at ground level and then chewing and swallowing the whole stalk and seed head.
In summary, it’s hard to overstate the importance of the dandelion for wildlife, and that’s to say nothing of its dozen or more potential health benefits for people. So if you pass a lawn that looks unkempt, don’t assume it’s someone who can’t be bothered to mow their lawn. It may be someone who wants to promote and encourage our birds, bees and rabbits — or who wants to enjoy a healthy salad at lunchtime.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)