DIDI Soap Box Derby students ready to roll

OLEAN — Area students who have spent the past several weeks building their own soapbox derby cars are ready to hit the hill.
Sponsored by the Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It (CA-DIDI) and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, 19 drivers representing Olean, Portville, Allegany-Limestone, Hinsdale and Franklinville will put their engineering and driving skills to the test this weekend at the annual Jamestown Area Soap Box Derby.
Some students gathered Thursday at the CA-DIDI Center at Laine Place to check over their cars one more time before loading them into the trailer transporting them to the race hill.
Evelyn Sabina, director of CA-DIDI, said there’s a nice mix of returning students who have participated in the soapbox derbies before and some newcomers either working on the pit crew or driving behind the steering wheel for the first time.
One of those new on the pit crew is Olean fifth-grader William Rothleder, who said his job includes taking off and putting on different wheels from the cars on race day.
“And you have to make sure it weighs enough and you have to be in charge of moving it around,” he said regarding a crew member’s responsibility with a car.
Rothleder said he would like to keep being a pit crew member for the soapbox derby in future years as well. “I liked it. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I would highly recommend it for any fourth or fifth graders out there.”
The derby has three divisions — the Stock division for students up to 5’3 and 125 pounds, the Super Stock for students up to 5’9 and 150 pounds and the Masters division for students up to 6 feet and 160 pounds.
The CA-DIDI students will participate in the Masters division for the first time this year with Jadyn Ours behind the wheel. The eighth-grade student at Olean said she’s been a part of the program since fourth grade except for during COVID-19 restrictions.
Driving a new car, Ours said it’s designed to be a lot more aerodynamic than a regular Stock car. She said the car is built to be tailored to the driver rather than all the same like in the other two divisions.
“It has a hood that goes down so you only have like an inch of vision. You can barely see over the car,” she said. “And the brakes and the steering wheel are built into the same device so you just pull on the steering wheel to brake.”
Since January, fifth-grade Olean teacher Christine Gabler has brought the students in the after-school manufacturing program to the center at 301 N. Union St. to participate in STEM activities and get their soapbox cars ready, Sabina said.
“They took them all apart and did a bit of reverse-engineering, built them again, tweaked them, adjusted the weights the fit the driver,” she explained. “It’s great that they could just walk down the hill right here to the Dream It Do It Center.”
The CA-DIDI program teaches students skills about the use of tools, measuring, balancing weights and how to read blueprints. All the metal stands each of the soapbox cars sat on at the workshop were made in 2022 by high schoolers in the DIDI 2.0 program at JCC, Sabina said.
Bob Sherburne, Olean’s Soap Box supervisor, said many of the car kits and much of the supplies were thanks to grant funds from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Olean School Foundation.
“We’re just trying to keep the American tradition alive,” he added.
Along with its support from the Wilson and Olean School foundations, the CA-DIDI program has partnered with Jamestown Community College several times over the past few years. Sabina said the soapbox derby cars will be transported in JCC’s Manufacturing Technology Institute trailer.
“JCC very kindly emptied all of the equipment out of the trailer and allowed us to use it,” she said. “We loaded it up tonight, Bob’s taking it over tomorrow, we’ll have it there the next couple of days and then bring it back.”
In the works for September, CA-DIDI is again planning to hold its own local soapbox race in Olean with the area students in local STEM programs. After a successful return after 50 years last year, this year’s races are tentatively scheduled to take place on Washington Street.
Sabina said the program has been such a success because the students are not only learning about the mechanical and engineering side of things but about teamwork as well — making sure the entire operation runs smoothly and the drivers have the best experience on the hill.
She also said they can’t thank the program’s supporters enough.
“It’s a collaboration between the parents and teachers and our manufacturers and the students,” she added. “It’s not necessarily about winning the race but the teamwork.”