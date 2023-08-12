OLEAN — A group of local educators more accustomed to whiteboards, textbooks and PowerPoints received first-hand experience this week in what being a machinist, welder, engineer, chemist or plant foreman is all about.
Organized through Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It, the annual Summer Teacher Manufacturing Week saw 28 educators from local districts including Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Cuba-Rushford, Fillmore, Bolivar-Richburg, Oswayo Valley and Randolph tour local industrial and educational facilities across the region.
Over the course of five days and hundreds of miles traveled, the teachers became more familiar with the array of job options they can bring back to their classrooms to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education this fall.
“This week was fantastic,” said Evelyn Sabina, executive director of CA-DIDI. “This year’s group of teachers were so enthusiastic and passionate about learning the opportunities for our youth and what is best for our community.”
The week started with a panel discussion with Chris Napoleon, Melissa Curran, Jason Miller and Kelly Gerrity, who shared the many upcoming job opportunities in the area in the next few years, Sabina said. During the tours, teachers enjoyed seeing many employees who were from their own school districts as well as the number of employees who had remained at each company for years.
“They all felt that was a good sign,” she said. “Every single manufacturer stressed the importance of the essential non-technical skills such as responsibility, honesty, respect and teamwork.”
Dan Freeman, a longtime science teacher in the Olean school district, said he’s participated in the week nine times, attending nearly every one after missing the first year. He said he’s found so much value in the program year after year, especially seeing the opportunities for students in the area.
“I feel like it’s something that is needed in the local school districts,” he added.
After seeing many of the sites visited during the week over the past decade, Freeman said the tour of the new Great Lakes Cheese factory in Franklinville stood out. He said seeing the facility was eye-opening, noting the extensive cleaning and precautionary measures that go into a food plant similar to the majority of manufacturing plants in the region.
“There are so many things here for our kids. Kids can stay in the area. There are so many jobs,” he said. “I will say this: soft skills are the key. All these employers don’t necessarily care what your educational level is but they’re worried about those soft skills.”
WORKING IN collaboration with JCC and CA-BOCES, Sabina said teachers are able to get CTE credit while learning about our area manufacturers and the skills needed in different careers.
She said many teachers who were new to the program were impressed with the cleanliness and advanced technology in each facility as well as how the safety and well-being of employees are the number-one concern.
Taking part in the week for the first time, Bolivar-Richburg High School teacher Jackie Hyson said her colleague told her it was the best professional development he’d ever been to last year. Although she knew nothing else about it other than they’d be learning about STEM companies, Hyson was eager to sign up.
“I kind of went into it blind, but it has been an amazing opportunity to learn more about what’s in the community and the different positions the area has,” she said. “I didn’t realize we had people who are making parts for a space station right here in Olean.”
One of the highlights of the week for Hyson was visiting Ljungström in Wellsville, specifically learning how the business has adapted from making parts for coal plants to parts for offshore wind turbines.
“Being able to adapt in today’s times will allow for the area to have more jobs, especially for our students that are coming up,” she added.
REFLECTING ON the week’s conclusion, Sabina said the teachers were so excited about bringing all the information they gathered back to the classroom at all grade levels.
“Everyone felt that we need to start engaging the students at a young age, helping them to eventually make decisions about career pathways, including training opportunities at BOCES and JCC,” she said.
This was also Olean fifth-grade teacher Erin Martin’s first time participating in the week. She said she was excited to take advantage of the opportunity to see what jobs are available for students after graduation.
“I could start to connect a little bit more with our community in that way and our education and see what was available,” she said.
After touring several of the area’s manufacturers, Martin said they had the answers to how the schools can connect with them and how the teachers can get their kids excited about manufacturing.
“I think it’s nice, especially for fifth graders, because it gets their feet wet,” she added. “We can take all the information we learned and tie it into our classroom curriculum and create experiences for our students that excite them.”
During the past week, over 50 CEOs, managers, machinists, welders, technicians, professors and more took time out of their busy day to open their doors to our area teachers, opening their eyes to the amazing opportunities for the youth in the community.
Wrapping up the week on Friday, having an opportunity to reflect with Tim Clarke from BOCES turned out to be a most valuable activity for everyone, Sabina said.
“Teachers were able to share their observations, perceptions and creative thoughts with each other to come up with some great ideas for future programs,” she said.