SALAMANCA — Plans for a 21.6-megawatt solar farm in the town of Salamanca have fallen through.
The solar farm had been proposed on property owned by Farm East LLC of Cortland; the property stretches from the vicinity of the Town Hall to Town Line Road.
The property is located west of the popular Pat McGee Trail, but it wasn’t public opposition that killed the proposal for a 65-acre site, but a lack of infrastructure, Salamanca Supervisor Tim Jackson said.
“There was probably more support than opposition,” the supervisor said Tuesday. He was notified last week that the site was sufficient, but what the company thought were transmission lines were actually a residential loop line.
OurGenerations, a Pennsylvania-based company sought out last year by the property’s owner to see if the Salamanca site would be suitable for solar production, pulled the plug after finding out a $5 million line to the North State Street NYS Electric & Gas facility would be needed and would take three years to build.
“When (OurGenerations) moved forward with NYSEG, they found what they thought was a transmission line was not what they thought it was,” Jackson said. “It was a loop line and and doesn’t go back to the North State Street facility.”
Jackson said he only heard two complaints about the proposed solar farm after it was publicized last month. One man said he hunted back there and didn’t want the all the solar panels spoiling it, while another man was concerned that the panels would break down over the years and leach hazardous substances into the groundwater.
Owners of a Route 353 residence who could see the proposed site at times through trees from their deck were opposed to the solar farm.
“Most people didn’t respond and didn’t care one way or another,” Jackson said.
Besides the long-term lease payments to the property owner, the solar developer would have had to negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
The P.I.L.O.T. is $6,000 per megawatt and is divided between the local school district, county and town.
Jackson said he’s checked for other possible solar sites in the town and hasn’t found any property owners who are interested at this time.
