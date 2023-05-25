GOWANDA — Visitors to the Valentine Flats area of the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area will see signs of a state Department of Environmental Conservation project designed to both improve access and public safety.
With Memorial Day Weekend the unofficial beginning of the summer outdoor season, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos earlier this week highlighted some of the ongoing public safety improvements at Zoar Valley.
While continuing “to encourage all outdoor adventurers to plan ahead and prepare to recreate safely and responsibly,” Seggos said, “DEC’s work at Zoar Valley prioritizes safety and is being strategically advanced to allow visitors to safely access the stunning natural beauty of the area.”
The two-phase project includes improved access with an Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible trail of crushed stone above the 200-foot cliffs that overlook Valentine Flats and Cattaraugus Creek, as well as a nine-foot wide trail for first responders to be able to access the creek for emergency rescues. The emergency access trail for emergency response will come later.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the wilderness area that includes the Zoar Valley Gorge, which Cattaraugus Creek runs through between Cattaraugus and Erie counties, has begun phase one by cutting about 80 trees for the ADA trail. It’s unclear whether the trees, some up to 2 feet in diameter, will remain along the ADA trail.
The new trail, which has been in development for more than a decade, is a realignment of the existing Overlook Trail and is designed to keep visitors on the trail and, at all times, at safe distances from the gorge, a DEC spokesman said.
That area is currently closed off with yellow caution tape and will remain closed during trail construction this summer. The Valentine Flats parking lot will also be closed once construction begins, which means the trail down the hill to Valentine Flats will also be closed during construction.
DEC, through its collaboration with stakeholders, shortened the Overlook Trail at Valentine Flats to keep visitors safely away from the rim of the gorge. Unofficial trails on the property were brushed in to discourage the use of potentially unsafe trails and to promote use of official trails.
The only way to access the gorge during Valentine Flats Trail construction this summer will be from the Forty Road parking lot the DEC maintains. There is a rough trail downstream on the South Branch toward the confluence with Cattaraugus Creek. DEC restricts access to the state-owned area upstream from the Forty parking area.
DEC continues to “promote public safety and enhance visitor experience at Zoar Valley, one of Western New York’s most scenic and ecologically diverse natural areas,” the commissioner said in a press statement.
“To ensure visitors to Zoar Valley Multiple Use and Unique Areas are aware of potential risks and the need to prepare, DEC continues to advance comprehensive plans to improve the visitor experience and public safety,” Seggos said.
Besides beginning work on the ADA accessible trail later this summer, DEC will again deploy two assistant forest rangers, an intern and a steward to summer posts at Zoar Valley, Seggos said.
DEC will continue to work closely with outdoor and travel websites, to monitor maps and information provided by third parties for accuracy to provide Zoar Valley visitors with clear information and directions, Seggos said. The agency will continue to work with local municipalities and first responders.
Holcomb and Ross Pond areas on the Erie County side of the Zoar Valle Gorge will remain open to visitors. There is no creek access from the Erie County side of the gorge.
Seggos visited Zoar Valley three years ago to highlight the increased signage in public areas designed to warn visitors against getting too close to the edge of the gorge. There is a 15-foot set-back zone from gorge areas.
These efforts bolster DEC's work over the last three years to make Zoar Valley safer and more enjoyable for visitors, Seggos said, reminding visitors to recreate safely and responsibly at Zoar Valley.
Don’t try climbing cliff walls, the soft shale crumbles easily. Rules also prohibit camping, fires, alcoholic beverages, and glass containers at Zoar Valley. Seggos also urges visitors to practice “Leave No Trace” principles to minimize impact on the environment and avoid conflicts with others.
View safety messaging and updated maps and information available at DEC’s Zoar Valley MUA webpage.