OLEAN — The current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now: Survive, Alive, Thrive,” features works from the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum’s artist in residency program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Area Development fund.
Artists in the residency program include Samantha Jacobs, Lorinda John, Penelope S. Minner, Alicia Sanford, Antoinette Scott, Bernadette Scott, Kristina Tome and Leeora White
In late summer of 2021, ARC’s Area Development with Southern Tier West grant funding came through for the Pathways to Success: Artist in Residency (AiR) Program at the Seneca-Iroquois museum. A call for indigenous artists to apply went out in October 2021. Eight artists from both the Cattaraugus and Allegany territories took part. Their talents ranged from making corn husk dolls and weaving to painting and sewing.
Each AiRs received a stipend to participate in a variety of activities that would inspire them to create a piece of art that they would donate to the museum. This show at Tri-County Arts is an acknowledgement of the challenges met during this time, but more importantly a celebration of the successes of overcoming obstacles and the creativity that arose as a result.
John Sheehan from the Seneca-Salamanca Chamber of Commerce presented the first workshop on how to be the best salesperson. He also gave the artists his equation for building successful sales relationships.
Fred Frigthner, director of marketing and communications at W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, did two separate workshops on telling stories about products along with a writing workshop.
Tom Cullen led the AiRs in a discussion on “recognizing and identifying your audience in order to attract your dream customer.”
Tri-County Arts Council director emeritus Mikel Wintermantel and artist educator Allison Braun did a hands-on workshop focused on displaying and photographing art. Artists got to play with light boxes and learn all about the power of their cellphones to highlight their work.
Hayden Hanes brought the previous topics together and presented on photographing one’s work and how to tell your story, while Brian Kelly hosted a creating and editing websites workshop at The Hub in Olean.
Sharon Louden, the former director for Chautauqua Visual Arts presented a virtual talk on making a living as a working artist, which covered grants, fellowships, arts markets and commissions. The artists also participated in several arts markets arranged at the museum and they took a trip to K-Art in Buffalo and participated in discussion with gallery managers.
In addition to forming new relationships between the Seneca-Iroquois museum and organizations in Olean and Allegany and supporting creative economies, the final piece to the Pathways to Success program is the mini-gallery boxes. This was an idea inspired by the mini-libraries that have been popping up in communities and neighborhoods across the United States. The idea behind the mini-galleries was to place art and the institution within the communities to make the exhibits accessible and give people a taste of what they will find in the museum.
Seneca Nation Arts and Cultural Placed Based Tourism Initiative is an example of a cost-effective foundation for a continued partnership and project to create permanent resources that will benefit all partners.
An opening reception was catered by chef Lorinda John from LoMade Meals and beverages were provided by an anonymous donor.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the Tri-County Arts Council, visit the website www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.