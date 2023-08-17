ALBANY (TNS) — Andrew M. Cuomo issued a subpoena to former state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi earlier this week that seeks her testimony and communications in connection with a 2021 state attorney general’s investigation that led the former governor to resign from office.
Biaggi, a Bronx Democrat who left office last year, had been a frequent critic of Cuomo’s and was interviewed by the attorney general’s office during their investigation that led to his resignation. She was among more than 130 state lawmakers who called on Cuomo to step down that summer after the attorney general’s report concluded he had engaged in systemic sexual harassment — an allegation he denies.
Biaggi is an attorney who formerly worked in the counsel’s office for Cuomo for two years when he was governor. She was elected to the Senate in 2018 and ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year. After the release of the attorney general’s report, Biaggi called for him to be impeached by the state Assembly and spoke publicly about what she described as a toxic workplace in Cuomo’s office.
“It is a culture where people are incessantly berated and yelled at,” she told PIX11 in a 2021 interview. “There is intimidation tactics that happen if you’re not considered someone who is going to just carry out the orders or the commands of the governor in a way that, perhaps, that he sees fit, even if you believe that it’s unethical.”
The subpoena was issued in connection with a federal lawsuit in which a state police investigator has accused the former governor of sexual harassment, including kissing her on the cheek and making sexually charged comments while she was working for his protective detail. The lawsuit filed by the investigator, who is identified in court papers as “Trooper 1,” is one of two federal sexual harassment lawsuits that have been filed against Cuomo.
Attorneys for Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who also accused Cuomo of sexual harassment but has not sued him, filed a letter this week seeking to block the subpoena served on the former senator. Her legal team has accused Cuomo and his attorneys of issuing numerous subpoenas in an effort to unearth private information about Boylan, who has asked a judge to reject the requests.
The subpoena served on Biaggi seeks her communications with Boylan, including text messages, as well as with three other women who accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct. They include Charlotte Bennett, who was the second woman to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against the former governor. The subpoena also seeks copies of Biaggi’s communications with the attorney general’s office as well as any records related to her accusations about the culture of the governor’s office when she worked there.
Biaggi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
An attorney for Cuomo filed a response late Wednesday to the letter filed by Boylan’s attorneys, accusing them of overstepping in a case in which they’re not a party and noting that they had filed their request asking a judge to quash the subpoena nine hours after it was served on the former senator.
“(Boylan) has now sought to block at least eight subpoenas in this litigation to other nonparties,” wrote Theresa Trzaskoma, an attorney for Cuomo. “She has done so even where, as with the subpoena to Ms. Biaggi, Ms. Boylan is neither the recipient nor the focus of the subpoena. Not only that, Ms. Boylan, a former candidate for two political offices with an active public life, has no conceivable privacy interest in her communications with a former elected official who is, just like Ms. Boylan, a ‘well-known outspoken critic’ of Gov. Cuomo. Discovery into Trooper 1’s allegations cannot come to a screeching halt just because Ms. Boylan says so.”
Trzaskomo told the federal judge in her letter that Boylan lacks standing to file the request on behalf of Biaggi and that it was “procedurally improper” to do so and should be stricken from the docket.
An attorney for the State Police investigator also has opposed many of the subpoenas issued by Cuomo’s attorneys, alleging Cuomo “seeks to punish his victims further by peering into their sex lives.”
The dustup is part of an ongoing legal battle between Cuomo’s attorneys and some of the women he was accused of sexually harassing. The lawsuit filed by “Trooper 1” in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn cites the attorney general’s report extensively, including the accusations leveled by 11 women whose accounts served as the foundation of the August 2021 report. Cuomo’s attorneys have argued that opened the door for them to subpoena records and testimony from those women.
Boylan’s attorneys cast the subpoena of Biaggi as “Cuomo’s latest instrument to further his scorched-earth approach to discovery, including improperly attempting to use the civil discovery tools available to him in Trooper 1 to test the independent and exhaustive nature of the (attorney general’s report) and the (Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment) investigation.”
