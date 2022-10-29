Gabby Kranock, 18, of Cuba, who was critically injured as a bystander in a deadly Portville accident Sept. 3, continues to recuperate in Erie County Medical Center.

She remains paralyzed below her shoulders and has had several surgeries to help restore movement, said Christie Reynolds, a family friend.

