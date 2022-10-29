Gabby Kranock, 18, of Cuba, who was critically injured as a bystander in a deadly Portville accident Sept. 3, continues to recuperate in Erie County Medical Center.
She remains paralyzed below her shoulders and has had several surgeries to help restore movement, said Christie Reynolds, a family friend.
Gabby’s parents, Lisa and Denis Kranock, remain in Buffalo to be close to their daughter.
The crash killed Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean, and injured Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford Central School with Gabby. Bello was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and later returned home to recuperate.
The three friends, who were standing on a lawn in front of a home along Route 417 in Portville, were struck by a parked car that was sent flying after being struck by a vehicle driven by Skyler Hess, 20, of Little Genesee.
Hess was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault, both felonies. The case was expected to be presented to a Cattaraugus County grand jury.
In the meantime, Reynolds, the Kranock family friend, created a GoFundMe page for Gabby’s parents, so they can stay in Buffalo to be with Gabby and to help with medical expenses.
The GoFundMe page for Gabby had raised $24,017 toward a goal of $30,000 as of Friday morning. The link to the page is: https://gofund.me/c18b76c7
Gabby was moved to a regular room at ECMC on Sept. 21. “She is currently paralyzed below her shoulders, but can shrug them, and she can feel the pressure on her arms when they are being rubbed,” Reynolds posted on the GoFundMe page.
“Gabby has endured multiple neck and back surgeries in hopes to reverse the paralysis, although the doctors say she has a slim chance to ever walk again,” Reynolds wrote. “Her family and friends are staying positive and hopeful that a miracle awaits her!”
The Kranocks have stayed by their daughter’s side and are unable to work, Reynolds said. “They have already incurred so many expenses due to this tragedy already, and tons more will be added with Gabby’s very long road to recovery and special needs expenses when she finally gets to go home.”
Gabby’s mother updated friends on her daughter’s progress in a posting on the GoFundMe page last week, saying, “there have been several baby steps of progress.”
She said, “Gabby has had her trachea tube downsized twice now which has enabled her to be able to eat pureed foods and thick liquids on her own.”
In addition, Gabby has a wheelchair, but is still getting used to it, her mother said. Her collapsed lung needs to be suctioned several times a day. “She is far from being pain-free, but the doctors have managed to get it better controlled for her.”
Lisa Kranock said in the posting that, “Even with all these obstacles, ups and downs, and suffering, Gabby remains in good spirits.”
Her daughter “has a very long recovery road ahead of her, but Gabby’s determination to fight is strong! We will never give up hope that a miracle is awaiting her!”
Lisa Krancok added, “Thank you so much to everyone who have become such strong supporters of our family! It means the world to us! Please continue to pray for Gabby.”
Reynolds, who has known the Kranock family for 15 years, also organized a card shower for Gabby, which has lifted her spirits.
Send cards to ECMC, 462 Grider St., ATTN: Gabriel Krancok, Seventh Floor — Room 757, Buffalo, NY 14215.
A celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey will be held Nov. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Village Green, North Union Street, Olean. A $15 donation includes a buffet.