CUBA — The Cuba Library is hosting three cultural events next week, from a “sound bath” on Monday to a bluegrass performance on July 22.
At 6 p.m. Monday at the library, experience a sound journey with the healing vibrations of Himalayan bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, drums, flutes and rattles. The vibrations and rich overtones of these ancient and modern healing instruments harmonize body, mind and spirit and restore natural energy balance.
Dr. Celine Daly is a musician and sound healer who also is an instructor at the Olean Meditation Center.
Bring your own mat or whatever else you’d like for comfort (pillows, eye covers, blanket, etc.) while lying on the floor. Chairs will be available for those who prefer to sit.
The free program is open to those ages 13 to adult, and registration is required. Contact Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org to sign up.
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program of the New York State Council on the Arts.
LOCAL AUTHOR’S BOOK TALKOn Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., local author Sheri Fitzner will be at the library to discuss her book, “Worth a Rewatch: A Pop Culture Guide to a Spiritual Awakening.”
Her book is described as a guide to help find inspiration with what is readily available to you. Readers should “expect expansion and growth at a soul level and uncovering the deeper meaning behind movies, cartoons and music that we associate with youth.”
BUFFALO BLUEGRASS ALLSTARSThe Buffalo Bluegrass Allstars will play at the Palmer Opera House at 6:30 p.m. July 22 in a performance sponsored by the Cuba Library.
The band’s bluegrass music is described as “a real listener’s type show with plenty of hot instrumentals and beautiful ballads.”
The free event is funded by donations in memory of Mary Manko by Richard Davis and in memory of Terry Swift by David and Sylvia Bosworth, as well as donations from Virginia Mahon, Sandra Keough and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Connie & Sandy Wolfinger Fund.