SHONGO — When Hoodie Hoo Day officially opened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday there was standing room only at Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ in Shongo.
After all, it was the first official Hoodie Hoo Day after a hiatus caused by COVID. Once again, people came from far and wide to participate in the fun, which is meant to scare winter away.
The event has grown each year it has been held at the Shongo site, with this year topping out at many more than 100 people to enjoy the free chili and cornbread and the music of local troubadours.
The big event took place at noon when just five minutes earlier the throng crowded outside to shout “Hoodie Hoo!” when the hands were straight up on the clock. Mama’s owner Mike Edwards grabbed the clock on his way out the door and used it to count down the seconds until noon.
The sun was bright and the temperature, for February, was unseasonably warm. But after the big shout the group filed back inside to eat, listen to the band and greet old and new friends.
Angela Cousins and her friend Walter Schultz took a road trip from Olean looking for something fun to do after reading about Hoodie Hoo Day earlier in the week in the pages of the Olean Times Herald.
Both are familiar with Wellsville and Schultz has relatives in the area. Earlier in the year, Cousins was in Wellsville for an appointment and discovered the WAG Trail, which she plans to hike later in the year.
“Wellsville has some great things to do here and it is such a nice village,” she said adding that she plans on returning to the village March 17 for the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. She was also surprised when she learned about the Wellsville Brewery, exclaiming, “Wellsville has a brewery?”
Edwards said he brought back Hoodie Hoo Day because “everyone seems to like it and we weren’t able to get out during COVID. This is a nice event to get people out and socializing with one another again.”
He added that, because he wants to retire, Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ is for sale and he hopes the new owners will continue the tradition.
Hoodie Hoo Day is an event that has taken place for more than 20 years in villages and cities throughout the Northeast. It was first held in this area at the Gold General Store in Gold, Potter County, Pa.
After the store closed the event headed north to Wellsville where it didn’t catch on during the work week — it is supposed to take place on Feb. 20.
After Wellsville, it was moved to Shongo, and after some tweaking it became a weekend event.