SHONGO — When Hoodie Hoo Day officially opened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday there was standing room only at Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ in Shongo.

After all, it was the first official Hoodie Hoo Day after a hiatus caused by COVID. Once again, people came from far and wide to participate in the fun, which is meant to scare winter away.

