.The combination of run-off from snow melt and rain will cause
levels on creeks and rivers to rise, potentially resulting in
flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following
counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston,
Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...There is increasing confidence that excessive runoff may
result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will
be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and
near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise
out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ice will begin to break up on area creeks through Thursday
morning, with a risk of ice jams at typically vulnerable
locations. Then steadier rain will move in Thursday,
resulting in more significant and widespread rises on area
creeks and rivers. The system will generate between an inch
and inch and a half of rain before changing over to snow and
ending Thursday night. The greatest risk for flooding is
Thursday night, when run-off from the rain and snow-melt will
peak.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case
for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area
creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam
flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this
period.
&&