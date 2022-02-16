BELMONT — A Livingston County man will be heading to prison for his role in a 2018 homicide in Allegany County.

The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported that Matthew J. Gilbert, from the town of Hunt but incarcerated in the Allegany County Jail, was sentenced Feb. 9 to 20 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision by Judge Thomas Brown, following a guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.

New York State Police responded to a Moneghan Road address in the Town of Burns the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2018. Police charged Gilbert with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Jeffrey Stephens, 23, with a shotgun over a property dispute.

Prosecuting the case was Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones, while the Allegany County Public Defenders Office handled the defense.

 

