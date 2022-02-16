Weather Alert

.The combination of run-off from snow melt and rain will cause levels on creeks and rivers to rise, potentially resulting in flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...There is increasing confidence that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Ice will begin to break up on area creeks through Thursday morning, with a risk of ice jams at typically vulnerable locations. Then steadier rain will move in Thursday, resulting in more significant and widespread rises on area creeks and rivers. The system will generate between an inch and inch and a half of rain before changing over to snow and ending Thursday night. The greatest risk for flooding is Thursday night, when run-off from the rain and snow-melt will peak. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period. &&