OLEAN — The number of COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend in Cattaraugus County Monday as the omicron variant has relaxed its hold from the record numbers of the virus in January.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 47 new cases on Monday for a total of 17,377. That is an increase of 86 people since Friday’s report.
Fifty-one of the new cases since Friday involved women, who now total 9,094 cases and 36 men who now total 8,283 of the cases.
Thirty-five of the new cases since Friday involved residents who had been vaccinated and 51 were unvaccinated.
There have been 800 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the first two weeks of February and four deaths. That compares to 4,739 cases and 24 deaths in January, which was a record month for the number of cases. February 2021 holds the record for the number of deaths, 30.
As of Monday, there have been 8,032 cases in the southeast part of the county, an increase of 44 since Friday.
Eighteen cases were reported in the southwest where there are now 3,443 cases, 14 new cases were reported in the northeast, where they have had 3,447 cases and 10 in the northwest where there have been 2,455 cases.
The health department is monitoring 121 active cases.
The county’s positivity has dropped below 10 percent to a seven-day average of 8.69%, less than half of what it was in January when case numbers were very high.
The 193 cases over the past seven days equals a rate of 253.65 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COCVID-19 tracker for Cattaraugus County.
There have been 19 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past week.
The county’s vaccination rate for those age 5 and older is 58.7%, or about 42,214 of the county’s 76,117 residents are fully vaccinated. The county has administered just over 20,500 booster shots.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
MEANWHILE, for the first time in more than two months, New York state reported a daily COVID death count under 50.
While 48 infected New Yorkers were reported dead on Sunday, the daily count dropped 47% in a the past week.
The count of new cases, which plummeted earlier than hospitalizations and deaths, also continued to fall, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. There were a reported 2,348 new cases on Sunday, the lowest single-day tally since late October.