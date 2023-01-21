Could waste be left underground at West Valley Demonstration Project

An excavator "deconstructs" the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Plant in Ashford earlier this month. Water is sprayed using special nozzles to keep dust down. The water is then collected and treated. The site was the only commercial U.S. nuclear fuel reprocessing plant when it operated from 1966 to 1972.

 By RICK MILLER Olean Times Herald

For decades, the West Valley Citizens Task Force, environmental groups and area county and local governments have pressed for a full cleanup at the West Valley Demonstration Project.

The Seneca Nation has also called for a full cleanup at West Valley.

