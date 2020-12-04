BUFFALO — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soar across Western New York, ConnectLife is making an urgent plea for blood donations.
Over the Thanksgiving holidays more than 150 units of type O blood were used to treat accident, trauma and surgical patients, leaving WNY’s only community blood bank with less than a two-day supply of blood.
As donations reach a critical low, continuing patient needs at local hospitals may not be met.
“The need for blood never ends” said Mark Simon, ConnectLife president and CEO. “It is vital that all who are eligible to donate, and those who have ever thought about donating, consider giving now for our families, friends and neighbors in need."
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to hospitals throughout WNY, including Olean General Hospital as well as Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
Donors throughout the month of December will be a part of the annual Holiday Heroes campaign and their blood donation will honor someone on the frontlines of the pandemic, support those fighting illness and all those who are dedicated to saving lives.
All Holiday Heroes donors will receive a free t-shirt. In addition, if ConnectLife reaches 2,500 donors during the campaign, $2,500 will be contributed to both the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and FeedMore WNY.
Anyone who is eligible to donate blood is urged to make an appointment at www.ConnectLife.org/urgent or by calling 529-4270.