OLEAN — Christian artist Fernando Ortega did not disappoint a sanctuary full of fans when he finally performed at Olean First Baptist Church Friday night. The concert was sponsored by FBC Women’s Ministry and Family Life Network of Bath.
Ortega was first scheduled for a local performance in 2020 but pandemic restrictions prevented travel from his home in Albuquerque, N.M.
“One of the things we’re trying to do at First Baptist is to draw some local Christian artists to our area so those in our community won’t have to go so far to see them,” said Penny Sorokes, a FBC Women’s Ministry spokesperson. “But it’s difficult to find artists willing to come to our smaller, rural area. We’re so grateful to Fernando Ortega for accepting our invitation and being here with us tonight.”
The concert drew not only locals but Family Life Radio Network listeners from surrounding communities such as Rochester and other vicinities. Many were eager to hear Ortega’s unique style of gentle praise music. He performs personal compositions and re-arrangements of hymns with smooth vocals and a distinctive flair and talent, accompanying himself on the piano.
“I love this piano,” he said of First Baptist’s Steinway, built in 1906, adding it was a small, older piano but produced an impressive sound. Ortega frequently travels with a cellist, who could not be a part of this tour due to a recent car accident. A small team of professionals visited Olean with him, including a sound engineer.
Ortega joked about how he had assured his manager he was quite positive Olean was pronounced “O-leen,” but learned during a Family Life interview he was wrong. To the delight of those present, he told stories behind the compositions between songs, tales of his Southwest upbringing and family, and spun a few yarns, several poking fun at himself.
One story involved a priest from El Salvador falling into a grave during a funeral service for one of Ortega’s family members. He also shared personal details such as earlier battles with an anxiety disorder that he prayed about and lived with every day for years until God delivered him from it. The life of a musician also has its downside. Ortega said he was “bummed” to be missing his 13-year-old daughter Ruby’s performance as the only seventh grader in the senior chorus the night of the concert, but was keeping tabs with family members in the front row who were there to support her.
“She’s very talented,” he said.
The artist is internationally known for stirring songs of faith and life, such as “Jesus King of Angels,” “Lord of Eternity,” and “This Good Day.” He had the audience singing along on familiar hymns with a few Fernando Ortega stylistic touches weaved in. He captured a few hearts when he told of how his mother had passed away during the pandemic (not from COVID), giving him new perspective on a haunting song, “Breaking of the Dawn,” he once wrote in collaboration with poet Elaine Rubenstein about a trip across the country to see her mom, who’d had a stroke. He said he never tires of singing it.
Ortega also shared how individuals come into each life, leaving influence and memories, in a song he wrote and performed called, “Mildred Madalyn Johnson,” who also happened to be the mother of newsman Bill Moyers. He boarded at her house as a young man.
The artist/musician and his team were next headed to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.