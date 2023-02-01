Community Bank Portville

The Community Bank branch in Portville will close later this year.

PORTVILLE — Portville’s Community Bank branch will close later this year.

A letter dated Jan. 25 to customers indicates that the Portville branch at 7 N. Union St. will close April 23, citing consolidated services with other branches. Customers were referred to the North Union Street branch in Olean, the branch office in Bolivar or to online options.

