PORTVILLE — Portville’s Community Bank branch will close later this year.
A letter dated Jan. 25 to customers indicates that the Portville branch at 7 N. Union St. will close April 23, citing consolidated services with other branches. Customers were referred to the North Union Street branch in Olean, the branch office in Bolivar or to online options.
The branch has been closed since late December due to burst water pipes caused by cold temperatures at the time.
The closure is the latest by the bank, as well as the latest among a string of closures nationwide. A report in early 2022 by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition reported that 9% of all bank branch locations in the U.S. — around 7,500 branches — closed between 2017 and 2021. Mergers and acquisitions have driven most branch closures, officials reported, as well as lower foot traffic to brick-and-mortar bank locations due to mobile and internet-based transactions.
Locally, Five Star Bank closed its North Union Street office in October 2020, and Northwest Bank closed its West State Street office in April 2022.
According to records from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Community Bank operates almost 20 branches in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties after several closures.
The Westons Mills branch closed in January 2020, leaving an ATM operating at the location. One of two Bolivar branches was closed that May. Branches in Canaseraga and Wellsville closed in the spring of 2021, and the Andover and Angelica branches closed in September 2022. Acquisition of other banks were cited as the cause of most of the closings, after Community Bank acquired Steuben Trust Company in June 2020.
The publicly-traded company is based in DeWitte and has more than 215 branches across the Northeast. One of the bank’s regional administrative offices is located in Olean.
According to the company’s quarterly report issued on Jan. 24, operating expenses rose 4.9% in the fourth quarter due to inflationary increases in expenses but offset somewhat by branch closings connected to the acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank in May.