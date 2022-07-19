Come Back 2 Olean BBQ marks sixth year of gathering

Yvonne Clemons, left, and her late husband, shown in this 2019 photo, started Come Back 2 Olean BBQ in 2015 as a way of bringing Black friends and family who had long ago moved from Olean back for a day of fellowship. Charles died last August, but Yvonne carried on the tradition with help from her daughter Felicia and son Charles Jr.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A smaller group of African Americans than usual gathered in War Veterans Park this past weekend for the annual Come Back 2 Olean BBQ.

For Yvonne Clemons, it was a bittersweet gathering of ex-patriots from more than a half-dozen states and Olean-area family members.

A tribute to Charles Clemons Sr., who co-founded the Come Back 2 Olean gathering in 2015, was on display at Saturday's event in War Veterans Park.

