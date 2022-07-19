Come Back 2 Olean BBQ marks sixth year of gathering

OLEAN — A smaller group of African Americans than usual gathered in War Veterans Park this past weekend for the annual Come Back 2 Olean BBQ.
For Yvonne Clemons, it was a bittersweet gathering of ex-patriots from more than a half-dozen states and Olean-area family members.
She and her husband Charles founded the Come Back 2 Olean event in 2015. Charles died last August and the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, which may have affected this year’s turnout as well.
After a visit to Olean from their home in Camden, N.J., Clemons said, “The Lord spoke to Charles about finding a way to bring people back together again” — old friends from Seneca Street where he grew up and other Black family members who had moved away from the Olean area. “Everybody was spread out,” she said. “This was a way of bringing them back together.”
After her husband died, Clemons, who grew up in Portville, considered canceling this years’ Come Back 2 Olean event. “The Lord told me to continue it.”
The first events in 2015 and 2016 were held at Franchot Park. Then they moved to War Vets Park in 2017. “We’ve been there ever since,” Clemons said. Her brothers and sisters, members of the Portville Posse, helped her put it on.
Clemons and her husband, who were childhood sweethearts and married for 44 years, would buy the meat for the barbecue and soft drinks while other families were asked to bring two dishes to pass.
It’s a good opportunity for people to get together and reminisce. “The name tags help,” she said, as peoples’ faces change with the years.
“It was the first one since COVID-19,” Clemons said of this past weekend. That contributed to a lower number of attendees. In 2019, there were nearly 500 people attending. “It’s always the third Saturday in July.”
Saturday’s gathering included a question and answer session about Olean, which was designed to help the younger generation understand its vibrant history, Clemons said.
Ruth Howard, administrator of the group’s Facebook page, Come Back to Olean BBQ, said this year’s attendance was about 125, a steep drop-off from the last gathering in 2019.
Howard said Clemons' children, Felicia and Charles Jr., did the barbecue with help from Judd and Cindy Wright of Portville.
“My mother Lorna Elmore, who still lives in Olean, didn’t come the first year,” said Ruth, who lives in White Marsh, Md. That first year, “I saw people I hadn’t seen since I moved from Olean almost 40 years ago.” She still finds time to visit her mother two or three times a year.
“Many African Americans who were successful sought careers elsewhere,” Ruth said.
Attendees came from California, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North and South Carolina and from near Philadelphia.” Local and regional people hailed not only from Olean, but also Buffalo, Rochester and Niagara Falls.