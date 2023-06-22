COLDSPRING — Join the old-fashioned fun Saturday as town of Coldspring residents, friends and neighbors celebrate the town’s 200th birthday.
The bicentennial celebration will take place at the Coldspring Fireman’s Grounds, with a rain date of June 25.
The one-day celebration will include a parade, cruise-in, chicken BBQ, beard contest, bouncy house, vendors, a historical photo display, fireworks and a fireman’s water battle that is not to be missed.
The celebration kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. Participants to begin gathering in the parking lot of the town hall, 2604 Lebanon Road, at 9:15 a.m. The parade will line up along Railroad Avenue. Fire trucks, cars and any larger vehicles will gather further up the road at the town garage at 3017 Lebanon Road.
Four towns within Cattaraugus County are observing their 200th birthdays this year. To commemorate their bicentennial year, county dignitaries David Koch, D-District 4, and Norman Marsh, R-District 5, will present proclamations at 11 a.m. to the towns of Coldspring, Conewango and Napoli. Tina Hyde, town supervisor and bicentennial committee member, said the town of Otto will receive their proclamation at a later date during its celebration.
After the presentations, dancers from the Randolph Performing Arts Center will entertain the crowd.
Hyde said the women’s auxiliary will prepare 350 dinners. When the chicken is gone, there will still be plenty of festival foods to choose from at various vendors.
At 12:30 p.m., watch several local fire companies face-off in an old-fashioned water battle. The competition is said to be similar to a game of tug-of-war pitting firefighters from different departments in a contest of skill and teamwork. Using pumper trucks and fire hoses, firefighters shoot water at a barrel, pushing it until it crosses the line on the opponent’s side and they win.
Relax during the musical performance of local musician Holly Abrams who will perform 2-5 p.m. Hyde said she does a little of everything including country, bluegrass, some rock and more.
In commemoration of Coldspring’s bicentennial, Tim and Jane Arrance of Randolph have donated a 1947 baseball uniform worn by a player on the Steamburg baseball team to the Coldspring Historical Society. A newspaper clipping accompanying the uniform pictures the team members posing 76 years ago, including the late “Jack” Arrance and his 6-year-old son, Tim. The display will be among other historical photos and artifacts of the town on display in the truck bay at the fire hall.
For more information, contact Hyde at (716) 969-3567 or visit townofcoldspringny.gov. Contact Dan Godfrey about the cruise-in at (716) 640-5642.
Schedule of Events• 9:15-9:45 a.m. – Parade lineup.
• 10 a.m. – Parade begins.
• 11 a.m. – Cattaraugus County dignitaries present proclamations to town officials from Coldspring, Conewango and Napoli. Dancers from the Randolph Performing Arts Center entertain afterward.
• Noon – Cruise-in begins.
• Noon – Chicken BBQ until gone.
• 12:30 p.m. – Water battles between fire companies.
• 2 p.m. – Chinese auction.
• 2:30 p.m. – Pie auction by auctioneer Jimmy Mack of Napoli.
• 3 p.m. – Quilt raffle.
• 3:30 p.m. – Beard contest.
• 2-5 p.m. – Music by Holly Abrams.
• At dusk – Fireworks.