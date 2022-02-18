CUBA — If you’re looking for something for your youngster to do after school, and they’re between the ages of 9 and 12, you may want to consider the Tween Cooking Club at Cuba Circulating Library.
The initial program began in January and ran for six weeks, where 10 kids learned to make simple meals they could prepare for themselves and their families.
“We started our time together off with making English muffin pizzas,” said Youth Services Coordinator Cherilyn Wise. “We also made pancakes, mini apple pies, grilled cheese sandwiches, spaghetti, and oven baked fries. … Now, our participants have a few quick and easy go to meals they can confidently prepare for themselves or for their families.”
Each week, the class was at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, where they discuss the cooking skills that they’ll be using during the class and practice getting into a routine of safe kitchen hygiene practices.
But the youngsters aren’t only learning to cook, although they may not realize it.
“While all of our recipes were simple, something like a cooking club combines so many skills. For example, reading directions, measuring ingredients, time management, etc,” Wise said. “These skills are obviously important for cooking but also transfer into other areas of life. …it’s good to start learning skills at a young age.”
The next class begins on March 1, but unfortunately the wait list was so long for the initial class, that the second class has been filled.
OTHER YOUTH programs include Toddler University and Preschool University, for those busy children not yet in school. The class is held on Tuesdays through May, when the toddlers meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursdays and preschoolers on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Including reading several books each week, the hour includes songs, movements, games, crafts and playtime.
For the kindergarteners through third-graders in your family, include After School Explorers, who meet on Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. through the end of May when school is in session. The group reads together, crafts and performs science experiments, among other things.
Current teen programs include Board Games and Pizza Night on March 7 at 5 p.m. beginning March 7. On March 21 at 3:30 p.m., teens are invited to sign up for Art: Animal Silhouettes.
To register for one of their youth programs or put your child’s name on the waiting list for tween cooking, email cuba@stls.org; at www.facebook.com/cubalibrary or call (585) 968-1667.