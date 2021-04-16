OLEAN — A well-liked program is returning for 2021 to help homeowners fix up their sidewalks.
This week, the city Department of Public Works reported it has opened up applications for the sidewalk replacement program, available through Aug. 2. Under the program, homeowners can apply to have a contractor replace heaved, sunken, cracked or broken sidewalk blocks while receiving a rebate from the city for up to half the cost of the repairs.
The properties must be owner-occupied, single-family dwelling units or duplexes. The applicant must maintain the property as their primary residence.
A rebate of 50% of construction costs is available, up to $6 per square foot — each 4-foot square of sidewalk contains 16 square feet — for a maximum of $1,000 per property. Driveway aprons and approach sidewalks are ineligible.
Other rules include:
- A permit will be required for sidewalk replacement; however, DPW permit fees will be waived for program participants. Work in the public right-of-way also requires a permit available from the DPW.
- All concrete work must be done by a licensed contractor in accordance with city of Olean specification.
- Sidewalks found to have tripping hazards require mandatory replacement.
- An application (available in the Department of Public Works Office or online at www.cityofolean.org) must be completed and submitted to the Department of Public Works by the property owner.
- DPW inspection and approval of the application is required prior to the commencement of the project in order for the project to be eligible for the rebate.
- A post-construction inspection will be performed prior to release of funding.
- Priority will be given to applicants who have been notified by the Department of Public Works that their sidewalk is in need of replacement.
- Homeowners can only participate in this program one time (regardless of rebate amount).
- The Director of Public Works shall have the authority to promulgate any additional rule and regulations in furtherance of the delivery of this program.
- Upon completion of the finishing process, the contractor shall apply a clear membrane compound, applied by a spraying method at a rate of one gallon per 150 sq. ft. as specified in Section 711-05 of the NYS Standard Specifications.
- Disturbed areas around sidewalks must be properly top soiled and seeded prior to reimbursement.
Originally set up in 2019 with up to a full reimbursement available, the program was amended in 2020 to cover up to 50% of costs to allow more homeowners to receive assistance.
For more information, call 376-5650.