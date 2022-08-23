OLEAN — Youth and senior fall programming in the city will get underway in the next few weeks.
The city’s after school program, run by the Department of Youth and Recreation and housed in the former St. John’s School, begins the first full week of September and runs through the end of the school year. Open to students in third through eighth grades, the free program runs from 3-5:30 p.m. every school day, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department.
“We can offer different activities at different times that are convenient for families,” he said.
He noted that the program begins Sept. 6 — the first day of school — and will be closed for school holidays, the first of which for the year is Columbus Day in October.
Holiday-related parties and special events will be announced at a later date.
Two upstairs classroom spaces allow for children to play video or board games, various table games like air hockey and table tennis, make arts and crafts, or get homework help. The gymnasium at the school is also used for non-contact team sports like kickball, wiffle ball, free shot basketball, four-square and floor hockey. Healthy snacks will be provided.
The city plans to run a youth basketball league for those in fourth through sixth grades from December through February, Shewairy said, and sign up information will be made available closer to the start of the season.
AT THE JOHN J. ASH Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., the Slendaerobix program is beginning a new session for the fall and winter months. The exercise program focuses on aerobics and toning with high and low impact exercises.
The first session is Sept. 12. The sessions will run every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the center. The cost is $4 per session, and no advance registration is necessary. Shewairy said the program is expected to run into May.
For more information, call 376-5666.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Congregate meals through the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging are served at noon.
In addition, the Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum, at 302 Laurens St., remains open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Call 376-5642 with questions or for more information.
