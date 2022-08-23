Rec program

Youth play pool and video games at the city after school youth program at the former St. John’s School in North Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — Youth and senior fall programming in the city will get underway in the next few weeks.

The city’s after school program, run by the Department of Youth and Recreation and housed in the former St. John’s School, begins the first full week of September and runs through the end of the school year. Open to students in third through eighth grades, the free program runs from 3-5:30 p.m. every school day, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department.

