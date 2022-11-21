Allegany Arts Association

WELLSVILLE — After 40 years the Allegany Arts Association may be disbanding.

The year 1982 was far different than the world we know today, and because of that, members of the association's board of directors and officers are questioning whether the need for the organization still exists. So strong is their doubt that they are urging existing members and supporters to come to the annual meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the David A. Howe Library, to voice their opinions. The annual meeting is when officers and board members are elected.

