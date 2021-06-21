OLEAN — Olean First Baptist at 133 S. Union St. will have a Celebration of Families during the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The children and youth focused Sunday includes a morning message by Lucas O’Dell and a children’s talk given by Katie DeGroff. Cheyenne Rust, Leah O’Dell and Lylah Butler will assist as Kid’s Choir directors and worship leaders.
Special music will include an alto saxophone solo by Abby Rust, praise songs by 3:16/Youth, the Kid’s Choir and a grandmother/granddaughter duet by Shirley DeGroff Ratts and Casey DeGroff Sage.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will be held following worship. The community is invited.