The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Madeline Straub. Maddie is the daughter of Denise and Kevin Straub and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Maddie has been highly active in her school and community. She has helped at the SPCA for three years doing general cleaning, walking the dogs and taking care of the cats in the long-term resident area. Maddie has volunteered with the Salvation Army for two years and was entrusted as a bell ringer for the Red Kettle Fundraiser for one year. She has participated in the National Children’s Alliance for one year where she volunteered for training videos for mandated reporters and has held a job as a sales associate.
Additionally, Maddie has been a member of the Student Council for four years, holding the positions of vice president for one year, executive president-in-training for a year and executive president for a year. She has been a member of the Natural Helpers Club for a year, helping to improve the school environment through peer interactions, was selected for Girls State and has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years.
Madeline has participated in several sports while maintaining good grades. She has run on the cross country team for five years, was the captain for two of those years, earned All County honors for two years and All Area First Team for one year. Maddie has been a member of the track and field team for six years; the school’s softball for one year; and Synergy Softball for 12 years.
Scholastically, she has participated in the New Visions Medical Professions Program for one year and has earned High Honor Roll all four years of high school with a 4.0 GPA.
Maddie’s future plans include becoming a physician assistant, specializing in dermatology. She has been accepted into Daemen College’s five year physician assistant program for fall of 2022. She is described by a teacher and her mother as not only a dedicated student, but a conscientious and hardworking person who can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.