With vaccines in wide distribution and COVID-19 infections dropping, the Seneca Nation is donating hand sanitizer to school districts near its Cattaraugus and Allegany territories, recognizing that a continued focus on simple public health protocols is the best defense against future outbreaks.
The Nation recently delivered one pallet each of 3 oz. containers of Suave hand sanitizer — 4,704 containers per pallet — to the Gowanda, Silver Creek, Lake Shore and Salamanca school districts.
“Though it appears we are thankfully nearing the end of the pandemic, it’s critical that we don’t let down our guard and continue to take all the necessary steps to protect our communities against COVID-19 and other illnesses,” said Nation President Matthew Pagels. “Keeping your hands clean is a simple yet highly effective way to safeguard your own health and the health of others, and the Nation is pleased to be able to contribute these important resources to help our students, their classmates, friends and teachers all stay safe.”
This donation comes on the heels of the Nation’s partnering with the districts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students and staff, again recognizing that safeguarding public health is a collective effort that requires collaboration across governments and communities.
"Thank you to the Seneca Nation for their partnership and support as we work together to navigate this pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Anderson, Gowanda superintendent. “The donation of hand sanitizer to our district is much appreciated by our school community and will greatly assist in keeping everyone healthy and safe."
Lake Shore superintendent Dr. Charles Galluzzo added, “Our relationship with the Seneca Nation has become even stronger as we work together to keep our students safe. This gesture by the Nation is yet another example of that partnership, which provides important and appreciated resources for our students.”
“The Silver Creek Central School District deeply appreciates this donation and our continued joint efforts with the Seneca Nation of Indians to minimize the spread of COVID 19,” Silver Creek superintendent Todd Crandall said. “It has been gratifying to strengthen our collaboration on behalf of all our students, families and communities.”
“A series of small efforts – like keeping hands clean – goes a long way toward combating a wide range of illnesses, including COVID-19,” Salamanca superintendent Robert J. Breidenstein commented. “Working together during the pandemic to keep our students and staff safe is one more example of the valued partnership we enjoy with the Seneca Nation.”
In addition to its partnership with the school districts, the Nation worked with Cattaraugus County officials to conduct a series of vaccine clinics for County residents at the Seneca Allegany Events Center inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. In all, approximately 1,500 individuals were fully vaccinated at the events.
Native American communities were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with Native people dying from the virus at nearly twice the rate of their non-Native counterparts. The Seneca Nation has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect its people and appreciates the cooperation and support it has received during this difficult and challenging time.