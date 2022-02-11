SALAMANCA — In partnership with Southern Tier Health System, Inc. and their Southern Tier Opioid Overdose Prevention program and MATTERS Network, the Salamanca Fire Department has joined the Leave Behind Narcan Program.
This program is the latest advance in the region’s efforts to combat the opioid overdose crisis. It will work to place Narcan in the hands of patients, families and friends affected by the opioid crisis.
STOPP is a state Department of Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program that provides Narcan training to Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The Leave Behind Nacan Program empowers EMS professionals to provide life-saving training and medication to the most affected non-traditional responders.
The program allows participating agencies and EMS personnel to leave behind a health department-approved Narcan kit to patients, families or friends who have overdose on an opiate and were treated with Narcan.
“Seeing an increase in overdoses and the ability to provide Narcan to individuals, family and friends will help with the opioid problem seen in Salamanca,” said Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant.
Assistant Fire chief Ed Fredrickson said the program is free to the city. He said kits can be kept in the ambulances and police cruisers to have onhand.
“I think this will be a big thing to get more stuff out there to help prevent the opioid abuse in the area,” he said.
Southern Tier Health President and CEO Donna Kahm approached Sturdevant about the ability to provide Narcan to families at the time of response.
“We are happy to be adding SFD on this initiative as we can provide them with the Narcan and educational materials through our STOPP program and our partnership with MATTERS Network,” Kahm said.
After encountering and managing a patient who is suspected of suffering from an opioid overdose and the overdose has been reversed with Narcan, a provider will be able to conduct a brief training with the family or friends and leave behind a Narcasn kit with loved ones.
“We look forward to seeing the program’s success and hope to be able to expand this to more areas as well,” Kahm added.
For more information, contact Southern Tier Health at (716) 372-0614 or email Kahm at dkahm@sthcs.org.