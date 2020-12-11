PORTVILLE — Portville Central School District in grades 7-12 will to go to fully remote learning beginning Monday through Jan. 4, according to a Facebook post Friday from Superintendent Tom Simon’s office.
The reason is not because of an outbreak of COVID-19 “spreading amongst the students like wildfire,” as alleged in a recent Facebook post and guest commentary in the Times Herald.
“A large number of students and staff have been quarantined at the 7-12 level anytime we have a positive case; this has become a greater and greater concern heading into the holidays,” the district Facebook post stated.
“Additionally, we are seeing more and more staff and teachers having to be quarantined due to exposure outside of the school building. This, too, is causing a hardship due to lack of substitutes,” the post explained.
The school district indicated it regrets having to go remote "given the low number of positive cases the district has experienced (four student cases in the 7-12 building since September — none of which resulted from, nor was caused by, any spread in the 7-12 building)."
Regarding the district's positivity rate, residents can go to https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home to look up all of Portville's cases since the start of the school year, Simon said.
“We have been reporting this data publicly since that time," he said.
To view the COVID-19 Report Card, once you visit the site click on “Public School” and type “Portville CSD” in the box and hit the search button, which will provide numbers for both the elementary and high schools.
The elementary school has had one student and two teachers/staff test positive, according to the report card, and none were quarantined. The students in pre-K through sixth grade will be attending in-person learning through Friday and go to school remotely Dec. 21 and 22, which was previously scheduled.
“We have made the decision to keep the elementary in person because it is much more challenging to provide remote learning at that level, daycare can be an immeasurable burden on families heading into the holidays, and the use of the Dens has an immense impact on limiting potential exposure,” the post stated.
TESTING IS done under the guidelines set by New York state, Simon said, and individual school districts have little input as to the requirements.
In an update Dec. 4 on a memo from the New York State Department of Health, which was originally issued Nov. 3, the protocols are explained as to the COVID-19 testing requirements in areas that are designated as “red” or “orange.”
Portville has not been placed in one of those categories.
While the percentages of students tested depends on the designation, one item confirms the school’s decision from the beginning to keep school open as much as possible.
The memo states, “There is no longer a requirement for schools located in red or orange zones to close to in-person instruction. Schools in these zones may remain open for in-person instruction, subject to strict adherence to this guidance and any directives issued by DOH.
“Cattaraugus County Health Department has been working closely with schools to ensure that they (the health department) can take the lead on testing, should it become necessary based on the guidelines,” Simon said.
He confirmed that, according to the state, a certain percentage of students must be tested to continue in-person instruction. State and federal policies for public and private schools can be found at http://www.nysed.gov/coronavirus/guidance-p-12-schools.