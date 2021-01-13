PORTVILLE — In their continual efforts to benefit the school community, Portville Central School administrators announced Monday that they are now a COVID-19 test site — for some.
A post on their Facebook site Monday said testing is only “for students, faculty, staff, and members of their households. Individuals wanting to be tested should either be symptomatic or be a direct contact of someone who has tested positive.”
For those listed who want to be tested and meet that criteria, or for answers to any questions, email covidtest@portvillecsd.org.
A school bus that was headed for conversion to a mobile video lab will now be utilized as a COVID testing lab in the parking lot of the school. The BinaxNow rapid COVID -19 tests, which are free to both the school and the person receiving the vaccination, can be administered without the need to enter a building, but simply drive up to the bus.
“We ultimately hope we can help prevent the spread of the disease, in part by helping people know if they have it,” said school Superintendent Tom Simon. The administration also wants to keep both elementary and high school students on campus, their goal from the beginning of the pandemic.
That’s why, when the school was notified about six weeks ago that they could apply for a “limited service laboratory registration,” from New York State Department of Health, that would allow for on-site testing at the school, they considered it.
“We weren’t sure we’d ever use it,” Simon said. But board of education members; Simon; Larry Welty, high school principal; and Lynn Corder, elementary school principal, voted to go ahead. Application was submitted, and during the holiday break, their request was approved.
Shortly thereafter, they were notified they could order BinaxNow test kits, and an order was placed.
“We were quite surprised by how quick we heard back,” Simon said. “We thought that it would take a while, but we had (the tests) back within three days.”
SIMON DESCRIBED it as an easy test to learn how to administer, and he, Welty and Corder, along with a number of staffers, have been trained in the procedure. An easy decision was made to not use the nurse’s office staff so as not to interfere with their day-to-day work.
Online modules provide the training for the test, which is basically putting a cotton swab about an inch up into a nostril, swirling it around and placing it on a card that’s then folded in half. I The result can be read in just minutes with the results showing through a “window” in the cardboard pocket. A minus sign is a negative test and two minus signs indicate a positive result.
While the test only takes minutes, the universal reporting system that is used does not. Simon explained that there are about 60 columns of information per person, and while a lot of it doesn’t apply to the people tested to date, there is still a lot of data to report.
So far the school has administered about 25 tests, mostly parents and students, but Simon was hesitant to put a number on how many tests they currently have. “We have enough for several months based on testing right now,” he explained, pointing out that when the quantity was somewhat depleted, they were likely to receive more test kits quickly.
While teachers are signing up to get vaccinated after New York state announced they were eligible, Simon doesn’t foresee that the school would become involved.
“We don’t presume that we’d be doing any vaccinations at school, not in the short term,” he said. “If and when, I would presume the school wouldn’t have a say one way or the other. It’s the state that makes those decisions.”